Take part in the Plan to End Chronic Homelessness
on July 20, 2023
Waterloo Region’s plan to end chronic homelessness is taking concrete steps to find solutions to make a difference in the lives of those who are experiencing chronic homelessness. The perspectives and experiences of those who have lived experience are an integral part of the planning process, and engagement of the community is vital.
Here’s how you can take part in the plan and have your voice heard:
Pop-up Booths:
Find Pop-up Booths during the times listed below and look for team members in black and white t-shirts. These Pop-up Booths are free and require no registration to drop by and share your input.
|Where
|When
|Address
|Kitchener Public Library, Central Library
|Wednesday, July 19th, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|85 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON N2H 2H1)
|Region of Waterloo Library, Ayr Branch
|Thursday, July 20th, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|137 Stanley St., Ayr, ON N0B 1E0
|New Hamburg Branch of Region of Waterloo Library
|Tuesday, July 25, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
|145 Huron St., New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K1
|Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
|Saturday, August 5, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
|10 Huron Road, Kitchener, ON, N2P 2R7)
Take the Community Engagement Survey Ending July 28
Share your insights in the Community Engagement Survey that will help shape The Plan. Available in multiple languages online. For print or accessible formats contact: endchronichomelessness@regionofwaterloo.ca
Discussion Guides
Start a community conversation among your friends, family or community group and share your feedback by mail or email. Click to download the guide.
For more ways to engage, you can:
- Visit EngageWR to learn more
- Ask questions you may have in the question box provided on their website
- Send an email to EndChronicHomelessness@regionofwaterloo.ca
- Call: (519) 575-4400, extension 5008 | Deaf and Hard of Hearing (TTY): 519-575-4608
- Interpreters are available in over 150 languages
Ending chronic homelessness has many complexities, but this plan will provide a blueprint for strategies and resources on how we can work towards a future where everyone has a safe and secure place to call home.
For help with immediate housing concerns, please call our Housing Resource Centre at 519-749-2450.
