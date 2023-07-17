Waterloo Region’s plan to end chronic homelessness is taking concrete steps to find solutions to make a difference in the lives of those who are experiencing chronic homelessness. The perspectives and experiences of those who have lived experience are an integral part of the planning process, and engagement of the community is vital.

Here’s how you can take part in the plan and have your voice heard:

Pop-up Booths:

Find Pop-up Booths during the times listed below and look for team members in black and white t-shirts. These Pop-up Booths are free and require no registration to drop by and share your input.





Take the Community Engagement Survey Ending July 28

Share your insights in the Community Engagement Survey that will help shape The Plan. Available in multiple languages online. For print or accessible formats contact: endchronichomelessness@regionofwaterloo.ca

Discussion Guides

Start a community conversation among your friends, family or community group and share your feedback by mail or email. Click to download the guide.

For more ways to engage, you can:

- Visit EngageWR to learn more

- Ask questions you may have in the question box provided on their website

- Send an email to EndChronicHomelessness@regionofwaterloo.ca

- Call: (519) 575-4400, extension 5008 | Deaf and Hard of Hearing (TTY): 519-575-4608

- Interpreters are available in over 150 languages

Ending chronic homelessness has many complexities, but this plan will provide a blueprint for strategies and resources on how we can work towards a future where everyone has a safe and secure place to call home.

For help with immediate housing concerns, please call our Housing Resource Centre at 519-749-2450.