Lutherwood Housing Services: How We Can Help

As cost of living and rent prices continue to rise, it can be scary when you don’t necessarily know where your next rent payment will come from, or whether your housing situation is about to become unstable. If you don’t know where to turn to for help, or whether going to Lutherwood’s Housing Services is a good next step for you, here is a breakdown of what we offer so you can decide what is the best fit for your current housing needs:



Housing Resource Centres:



If you are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness in Waterloo Region, you can book an appointment online or by phone, or walk in to one of our Housing Resource Centres (located at 41 Weber Street Kitchener or 35 Dickson Street in Cambridge) for help with self-directed housing search support. Talk with one of our Housing Advisors and they can help you figure out next steps, offer eviction prevention support, support with last month’s rent deposit through our rent fund, and more.





Families in Transition Team (FITT):



If you and your family are at imminent risk of becoming homeless, we understand the kind of stress and uncertainty you must be feeling. Our Families in Transition Team is here to help you. We can walk you through steps you can take to prevent homelessness, refer your family to a shelter or work to rehouse you quickly to avoid your family being without a home. We will also continue to work with you to maintain your new housing.





PATHS2HOME:



Our Paths2HOME team offers support to those who have been experiencing homelessness for at least half of the time in the past 1-3 years. We are dedicated to ending chronic homelessness in Waterloo Region. We can assist you with getting ready to accept housing offers, linking you with designated housing units, and transitioning you back into housing to end your chronic homelessness and keep you permanently housed.



Safe Haven Youth Services:



Safe Haven Youth Services, also located at 41 Weber Street in Kitchener, offers crisis services, respite services and life launch services for youth 12 to 18 in Waterloo Region.



Crisis Services offer immediate support to prevent homelessness and further crisis, by supporting youth and their families to develop a positive resolution to return home, or find safe living alternative.



Respite Services offer pre-planned 1-2 night stays at Safe Haven to help reduce the amount of crisis occurring within the home while the youth is on the waitlist for, or accessing a treatment program, or while the youth is transitioning home from a treatment or community program.



Youth that have accessed our Crisis Services before and are looking for long term independent housing, can access our Life Launch Services. Staff support youth in finding suitable housing options and connect them with other community resources.