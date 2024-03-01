Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

Essential Tips for Comparing Apartments

By Sarah Marie
Essential Tips for Comparing Apartments

Looking for new apartments can be overwhelming for anyone. Sometimes, you may just need a guide on what aspects to consider when viewing different apartments. In Waterloo Region, The Renter's Toolkit is a free tool that you can use if you are looking for a place to rent. It provides answers to common questions, tip sheets, and worksheets to guide you through your renting journey.

The Renter's Toolkit worksheet on comparing apartments provides some helpful pointers to keep in mind as you search for your next apartment.

Check Appliances and Utilities:

During your apartment visits, it's important to test the appliances. Turn them on and off to make sure they work properly. Also, check the water pressure in the kitchen and bathroom. Don't forget to inspect the locks on the windows and doors to ensure your safety. By doing these checks, you can avoid problems later on.

Ask About Lease Terms and Conditions:

Don't be afraid to ask the landlord about the lease terms. Even if you have already discussed them, it's important to confirm the information. Ask about things like maintenance and how repairs are handled. Knowing these details will help you decide if the apartment is right for you.

Talk to Current Tenants:

If possible, you can talk to people who already live in the building. Ask them if they like living there, if they feel safe, and if it's noisy. You can also ask how quickly the landlord takes care of things like repairs. Their experiences may give you valuable insights and help you decide if the apartment is a good fit.

Use the Apartment Comparison Worksheet:

The apartment comparison worksheet is a helpful checklist in the Renter’s Toolkit that will help to organize and compare different apartments. Use it to write down important details like the address, available date, application fee, security deposit, pet rules, and rent amount. You can also note the rent due date, lease length, and what utilities are included. Find the full checklist here!

When comparing apartments, it's important to think about these factors to find the right rental property. Check appliances and utilities, ask questions about the lease, talk to current tenants, and use the apartment comparison worksheet to organize and evaluate your options! Keeping these tips in mind when searching for a new apartment can help you make the decision that is right for you.

If you need additional support in your housing search or are at immediate risk of losing your home, we are here to help. Please call our Housing Resource Centre at 519-749-2450 or drop into our resource center Monday-Friday from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM to find out how we can assist you.

Unsure where to start? Contacting us is your first step. Call 519-749-2450 between 8:30 am - 4:30 pm to find out how we can help you.
Call Us
Tags:rentingrenting tipsapartment searchingfinding apartmentsapartment

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

Looking for ways to connect with your kids March Break? Our music therapy student, Bridget, has some tips! Normalizing music in the home is one of the easiest ways to connect with your kids through music that isn’t time consuming or expensive. You can sing with your kids, sing to your kids or even just listen to music together. If you do have instruments at home, you can even try playing them with each other. Just by starting the conversation and making music something you actively participate in can go a long way in connecting with your kids through music at home. Stay tuned for more on how music therapy can benefit you or your loved ones this month! . . . #MusicTherapy #MusicTherapyMonth #MentalHealth #MentalHealthMatters #ChildrensMentalHealth #MentalHealthHelp #WaterlooRegion #MentalHealthSupport #KitchenerOnt
Steps for Kids 2024 registration is officially OPEN! 👟💛 On Sunday, May 5th, lace up your shoes and walk to support kids’ mental health in Waterloo Region!   Join us in person at our Children’s Mental Health Centre at 285 Benjamin Rd. Waterloo, ON.   Your participation in Steps for Kids ‘24 ensures children and youth have access to the vital mental health treatment and care they need, supporting their journey to brighter, healthier futures.   Sign up today at www.lutherwoodstepsforkids.ca and spread the word! . . . #StepsForKids2024 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #MentalHealthMatters #MentalSupport #YouthMentalHealth #TeenMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #TeenageMentalHealth #TeenageMentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion #MentalHealthHelp #MentalHealthCommunity
Tonight marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. To those of you celebrating, we wish you and your loved ones a blessed and generous Ramadan. Ramadan Kareem!
Our Music Therapist, Brian, shares some tips on how to connect with your kids through music! As a parent, remember to go into this with an open mind and try to make affirming statements such as “I like the sound of his/her voice” or “that beat is cool” even if the song or genre isn't your favourite. Modeling an accepting and non-judgmental attitude will go a long way towards establishing a positive connection! Save this post and follow along as we share more tips on how music therapy can benefit you or your loved ones this month! . . . #MusicTherapy #MusicTherapyMonth #MentalHealth #MentalHealthMatters #ChildrensMentalHealth #MentalHealthHelp #WaterlooRegion #MentalHealthSupport #KitchenerOnt
It's been a great afternoon so far connecting with newcomers to #WaterlooRegion with resources to help with their employment journey at the Global Skills Conference! #NewcomerCareers #EmploymentServices #CareerDevelopment
Not knowing where your next rent payment will come from or if your housing situation is about to become unstable can leave you feeling worried and unsure. When it comes to finding and maintaining secure sustainable housing, our Housing Advisors can meet in person or by phone to offer advice and provide resources and tools to help. If you are unsure of where to start, drop in or call us today at 519-749-2450 between 8:30AM - 4:30PM Monday through Friday. . . . #housingsupport #communitysupport #housingservices #kitcheneront #waterlooont #cambridgeont #guelphont #waterlooregion #housingsupport #rentingtips #housingservices #localhelp #housing
March is Music Therapy Awareness Month! 🎶 At our Children's Mental Health Centre, we've seen firsthand how music therapy can positively impact students' moods and feelings. From developing coping skills to fostering a safe space for expression, music therapy is a powerful tool. Stay tuned for more on how music therapy can benefit you or your loved ones this month! . . . #MusicTherapy #MusicTherapyMonth #MentalHealth #MentalHealthMatters #ChildrensMentalHealth #MentalHealthHelp #WaterlooRegion #MentalHealthSupport #KitchenerOnt
Feeling overwhelmed? Here's a grounding skill you can try right now. 🌈 In Lutherwood’s Mental Health programs, teenagers and caregivers explore grounding skills to help them find calm when they experience anxiety. Take a moment to focus on your surroundings and notice the colours and items around you. You can even try to find something new that you've never paid attention to before. It's a simple way to bring yourself back to the present moment and practice mindfulness. Save this post for when you need it. 💜 . . . #Anxiety #GroundingSkills #GroundingTechniques #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #MentalHealthMatters #YouthMentalHealth #TeenMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #KitchenerOnt #KitchenerMentalHealthSupport
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"I found my employment advisor to be extremely professional. She took the time to review my resume and cover letter, and during our mock interview, she helped bring out skills that I did not see in myself. I am happy to report that I have been successful in my job search."