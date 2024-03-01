Looking for new apartments can be overwhelming for anyone. Sometimes, you may just need a guide on what aspects to consider when viewing different apartments. In Waterloo Region, The Renter's Toolkit is a free tool that you can use if you are looking for a place to rent. It provides answers to common questions, tip sheets, and worksheets to guide you through your renting journey.



The Renter's Toolkit worksheet on comparing apartments provides some helpful pointers to keep in mind as you search for your next apartment.

Check Appliances and Utilities:

During your apartment visits, it's important to test the appliances. Turn them on and off to make sure they work properly. Also, check the water pressure in the kitchen and bathroom. Don't forget to inspect the locks on the windows and doors to ensure your safety. By doing these checks, you can avoid problems later on.

Ask About Lease Terms and Conditions:

Don't be afraid to ask the landlord about the lease terms. Even if you have already discussed them, it's important to confirm the information. Ask about things like maintenance and how repairs are handled. Knowing these details will help you decide if the apartment is right for you.

Talk to Current Tenants:

If possible, you can talk to people who already live in the building. Ask them if they like living there, if they feel safe, and if it's noisy. You can also ask how quickly the landlord takes care of things like repairs. Their experiences may give you valuable insights and help you decide if the apartment is a good fit.

Use the Apartment Comparison Worksheet:

The apartment comparison worksheet is a helpful checklist in the Renter’s Toolkit that will help to organize and compare different apartments. Use it to write down important details like the address, available date, application fee, security deposit, pet rules, and rent amount. You can also note the rent due date, lease length, and what utilities are included. Find the full checklist here!

When comparing apartments, it's important to think about these factors to find the right rental property. Check appliances and utilities, ask questions about the lease, talk to current tenants, and use the apartment comparison worksheet to organize and evaluate your options! Keeping these tips in mind when searching for a new apartment can help you make the decision that is right for you.

If you need additional support in your housing search or are at immediate risk of losing your home, we are here to help. Please call our Housing Resource Centre at 519-749-2450 or drop into our resource center Monday-Friday from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM to find out how we can assist you.