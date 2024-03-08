Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

Lutherwood Changes Name


Steps Kids Finisher Certificate 1
Starling Logo

[Waterloo, April 29, 2024]: Today, Lutherwood announced it is changing its name to Starling Community Services as of Monday May 13, 2024.

Lutherwood has grown. We started 54 years ago as a Lutheran Church of Canada vision to support 10 “troubled” youth at a time when the term “children’s mental health” did not yet exist. While we remain proud of our heritage, we have grown into an independent, multi-service agency that annually supports about 16,300 people with diverse backgrounds and identities in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

“A few years ago, we noticed that members of some equity-deserving communities were at times hesitant to access our services,” said John Colangeli, CEO of Lutherwood. “When we talked with grass roots organizations, community leaders, and our staff, we realized that we needed a new name that builds on our foundation of successfully supporting clients and also reflects the welcoming and equitable services that are accessible to everyone.”

‘Starling’ was chosen as the birds are adaptable and resilient, and they work together for protection, warmth, food, and shelter. The root word ‘star’ represents guidance (as in stars) and excellence (gold star), and ‘community services’ adds a more descriptive aspect to our name.

The organization’s 15-yearold tagline ‘Caring People. Strengthening Lives.’ remains. “Our staff members and clients see it as is a powerful statement that reflects who we are and what we do,” concluded Colangeli. “That part hasn’t changed. We are still the same people offering the same great service, and living by the same values as we deliver on our mission and vision.”

To see our short introductory video, please click here.

Starling Community Services (formerly Lutherwood) is a progressive, not-for-profit that annually provides children’s mental health, employment, and housing services to more than 16,300 people with diverse backgrounds within Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

With only 7 days until we step up for kids’ mental health, here are 7 ways your fundraising efforts make a big impact. 💛 Join us on Sunday, May 5th to walk for kids’ mental health in our community. Every little step has a big impact. 👟💛 Visit www.lutherwoodstepsforkids.ca! #StepsForKids2024 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #WaterlooRegion
We have some big news ready to take flight and we are excited to share it with you all! Stay tuned for Monday April 29th!
Tania, Program Supervisor, shares the impact she sees in the youth at Safe Haven Youth Services. Safe Haven provides shelter, food, clothing, medical care and a caring environment for young people in need. Your support of Steps for Kids ensures we have the kind, caring and dedicated staff needed to help youth develop essential life skills and build community connections to prevent youth homelessness. Join us at Steps for Kids on May 5th and make a difference for young people in our community. Every step counts! 💛👟 #StepsForKids2024 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
Only 2 weeks away until we step up for kids’ mental health! 💛👟 Get ready to lace up your shoes and walk for the children and youth in Waterloo Region this year! Sign up today at www.lutherwoodstepaforkids.ca to join the fun for a great cause. #StepsForKids2024 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
Thank you to our Community Spirit sponsors for being strong advocates for mental health in our community by supporting Steps for Kids this year! @allianceroofingca #ConestogoMechanical #MillerThomsonLLP @staeblerlife Join us on May 5th to walk for kids' mental health in Waterloo Region. Visit www.lutherwoodstepsforkids.ca #StepsForKids2024 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion
Katelyn from our Children's Mental Health Centre shares the impact she sees in the children and youth in the classroom! With your help, children and youth can build on their skills, meet educational goals and use healthy means of expressing their emotions. Every little step has a big impact. Join us in person on Sunday, May 5th to walk for kids’ mental health in Waterloo Region! Sign up today at www.lutherwoodstepsforkids.ca . . . #StepsForKids2024 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
Happy National Volunteer Week! 💛💚 We want to express our gratitude to all the incredible volunteers at Lutherwood and Luther Village on the Park who selflessly give their time and talent to make a difference in our community. Whether it's providing companionship to seniors, helping out behind the scenes or leading activities for youth at our Children's Mental Health Centre, each volunteer plays a vital role in supporting those we serve. Thank you for being part of our community! If you're interested in joining our amazing team of volunteers, please reach out to volunteer@lutherwood.ca. #NVW2024 #EveryMomentMatters #NationalVolunteerWeek #ThankYouVolunteers
Safe Haven Youth Services staff share how your support of Steps for Kids makes a difference! 🧡 Safe Haven Youth Services provides a safe and caring place for youth in need of emergency shelter, support, or respite care. With your fundraising efforts, our staff can help youth in Waterloo Region develop crucial life skills, continue their education, and experience belonging in a safe, caring and supportive space. Walk for kids' mental health on Sunday, May 5th! Visit www.lutherwoodstepsforkids.ca #StepsForKids2024 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
“I am so proud to be part of an agency that represents such integrity and excellence. I have provided service to my community as part of Lutherwood’s Housing Department for over 13 years. It has been my privilege and pleasure to be part of Lutherwood’s growth as we become more diverse and dynamic each year.”