Partnering with PATHS2HOME
Each night, people live on the streets or in shelters because our affordable housing stock is limited; however, landlords may be able to help. How? Through vacant units.
Vacant units can provide a home to a person in need of safe affordable housing. Lutherwood’s PATHS2HOME program helps house the chronically homeless[i] in Waterloo Region by linking people experiencing homelessness with designated housing units through partnering with landlords.
Partnering with PATHS2HOME means:
- You receive tenant referrals and sign a standard lease with your approved tenant
- Direct payment of monthly rent is arranged in most situations
- Housing support workers meet with tenants regularly to connect them to resources that can help with everything from settling in and finding employment
- Prompt response to landlord questions and inquiries
Working with our PATHS2HOME team can also provide many benefits to landlord partners. Helping someone in need opens up a broader spectrum of tenants and can help fill vacant units fast.
Landlords benefit from last month’s rent deposit for referred tenants, ongoing support for you and your tenant, and a point person for prompt responses to your questions. Portable rent subsidies can also be applied to make the rental unit affordable for those in need.
There is also the satisfaction of providing safety and shelter to someone in need. As a past Landlord reflects, “Lutherwood has provided me with not only long-term tenants but the opportunity to make a difference in my community.”
Housing is a human right and housing providers and landlords can help advance human rights in housing. Consider renting your vacant units to those who need them most.
For more information call 519-749-8305 ext. 7284 (PATH) or email paths@lutherwood.ca for more details.
Online Resources For Landlords:
- Best Practices Toolkit for Housing Providers
- Ontario Human Rights Commission - Housing
- Ontario Standard Residential Tenancy Agreement - Printable/Digital Form
- Human Rights in Housing: an Overview for Landlords
- Writing a Fair Rental Housing Ad
- RTA Fact Sheets - Landlord's Self Help Centre
[i] Chronically homeless is defined as a person experiencing 6 months of homelessness in 12 months or 18 months of homelessness over 36 months.
"Two things that attracted me to Lutherwood were its strong values around supporting people and its business approach to operations. By focusing in part on infrastructure, revenue diversification, and organizational capacity, we can provide continued service to our most vulnerable in our community for many years to come."