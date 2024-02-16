Skip to main content
The Right Way to Follow Up After a Job Fair


Job fairs are excellent opportunities to connect with potential employers and explore different career options. However, attending a job fair is just the first step in your job search journey. To increase your chances of securing a job offer, it is crucial to master the art of following up after a job fair. In this blog post, we will discuss effective strategies that can help you leave a lasting impression on employers and increase your chances of success.

Organize Your Notes: After attending a job fair, take some time to review and organize the notes you made during the event. It is essential to remember the conversations you had with employers, the specific positions you discussed, and any other relevant information. This preparation will help you personalize your follow-up messages and demonstrate your genuine interest in the company and role.

Send Thank You Emails: Within 24 to 48 hours of the job fair, send personalized thank-you emails to the employers you interacted with. Express your gratitude for their time and mention specific details that may remind them of your conversation. This gesture not only shows your professionalism but also helps you stand out from other candidates. Additionally, it is an opportunity to reiterate your interest in the company and the position.

Connect on LinkedIn: LinkedIn is a powerful platform for professional networking. After the job fair, send connection requests to the employers and professionals you met. Include a personalized message reminding them of your conversation and expressing your interest in staying connected. Building a strong LinkedIn network can keep you on the radar of potential employers and open doors to future opportunities.

Stay Persistent but Respectful: While it's essential to follow up with potential employers, it's equally important to strike a balance between being persistent and respectful. If you haven’t heard back, an additional follow-up letter or phone call to the employer may help you stand out - however, avoid bombarding employers with excessive follow-up messages or calls, as this can be perceived as pushy or desperate. Instead, space out your follow-ups appropriately, allowing sufficient time for them to respond.

In conclusion, following up after a job fair is crucial for maximizing your chances of success in your job search, but remember it’s not about being pushy or desperate but about demonstrating your professionalism, genuine interest, and enthusiasm for the position and company. With these effective strategies in place, you can increase your chances of securing a job offer and moving closer to your career goals. Good luck!

