How can we end chronic homelessness in Waterloo Region?


An individual experiencing chronic homelessness is both currently homeless and/or one of the following:

  • Has been experiencing homelessness for at least 6 months (180 days) over the past year
  • Has recurrent experiences of homelessness over the past 3 years, with a cumulative duration of at least 18 months (546 days) [1]

People continue to experience chronic homelessness in our communities, seemingly now more than ever before. Being a complex issue, Lutherwood is working with the Region of Waterloo to support a plan that includes a “blueprint for strategies, resources and timelines to end chronic homelessness in Waterloo Region."

Recognizing that lived experience is essential to any solution, the plan is being developed “in community, by community, and for community” and engagement will include “interviews, street team outreach and surveys.” [2]

Here are some ways you can participate and share your insight:

  • Visit EngageWR to learn more and ask any questions you may have in the question box provided
  • Send an email to EndChronicHomelessness@regionofwaterloo.ca
  • Call: (519) 575-4400, extension 5008 | Deaf and Hard of Hearing (TTY): 519-575-4608
    • Interpreters are available in over 150 languages
  • Sign up to follow this project and receive regular email updates
  • Stay tuned for upcoming community engagement activities in Summer 2023



[1]https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/homelessness

[2]The Plan to End Chronic Homelessness | EngageWR

