Reaching Your Potential: Our Top Online Professional Development Resources


In today's fast-paced world, staying competitive in the job market and advancing your career requires continuous learning and adaptation. Whether you're a recent graduate stepping into the workforce for the first time or a seasoned professional aiming to climb the corporate ladder, there is a wealth of online resources designed to empower your journey. Here are some of our top picks:

  1. Goodwill Learning Foundation: Take advantage of over 125 free courses covering various topics, including computer basics, resume building, reading, and math skills.
  2. Typing.com: Enhance your typing skills with this free tool that tests your speed and accuracy rates. It also provides opportunities for practice and improvement.
  3. Alison.com: Free courses and certifications to help you learn in-demand skills and discover careers.
  4. E-Channel: Free online education for adults living in Ontario.
  5. TheLearningHub: Courses and live classes to help Ontario residents prepare for post-secondary education and enhance employable skills.
  6. Crash Course Business - Soft Skills: Engage with this informative YouTube series comprising short videos on essential soft business skills. Topics covered include speaking with confidence, setting SMART goals, effective teamwork, salary negotiation, and much more.
  7. Udemy: An online learning database that hosts a vast array of courses covering a wide range of subjects. Courses are self-paced with instructors from all around the world.
  8. Coursera: More than 5,800 free and paid courses, professional certificates, and degrees from many universities and organizations to help you advance your career.

Taking advantage of these valuable (and mostly free!) resources will not only make you more employable but will help you gain confidence and increase your productivity when you start your new job. Don’t forget, if online learning isn’t right for you, Lutherwood staff can help you access additional programs and courses to match your career interests. Good luck in your professional development journey and remember, we are always here to support you in your job search.

