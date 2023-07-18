Creating a Resume with No Work Experience

Writing your first resume can feel overwhelming, especially when you have no prior work experience. If you find yourself staring at a blank page, don't worry! Here are some tips that will help you get started:



Craft a Compelling Summary



The summary or "About Me" section is often the first impression a prospective employer has of you, so it's crucial to make it count! Even if you lack work experience, this section provides a chance to express your enthusiasm for the job you're seeking and your eagerness to start your career. If you have set any career goals, include them here. Employers are searching for individuals who are passionate and driven, not those who are only in it for the paycheck.



Maximize the Education Section



The education section of your resume is more than just a list of schools you've attended. It's an opportunity to display the vital skills you've learned in school that are valuable in the workplace. Emphasize specific classes that are applicable to the job you're seeking, or highlight projects that required research, teamwork, and leadership skills.



For instance, first jobs oftentimes revolve around customer service and working within a team, so employers will seek someone who can communicate effectively and collaborate with others. If you can demonstrate examples of these skills, employers will be more likely to take notice.



Add Any Volunteer Experience



Your volunteer work in the community can be considered as relevant experience. Volunteering can demonstrate your dedication and dependability in making a difference in other people's lives and in the community. In such roles, it is important to emphasize your drive, empathy, and willingness to assist others, as these are qualities that employers value when making hiring decisions.



Stand out with Extracurricular Activities and Hobbies



Do you take part in any extracurricular activities, such as sports, music groups, or other clubs? If so, be sure to mention them in your resume! This is another way you can demonstrate to potential employers that you're a team player who enjoys working collaboratively with others.



Furthermore, if you lack work experience, adding your hobbies and interests could be advantageous. In some cases, employers may appreciate seeing this personal side of you on your resume. It can create a deeper connection with the employer and make you more memorable.



Remember, it's totally normal to feel overwhelmed when crafting your first resume, particularly if you lack prior experience. Fortunately, you don't have to do it alone. Lutherwood staff are here to guide you through the process and offer a range of resources to help you find work.