Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

ACE-ing Modern Challenges


Brian ACE

With the help of Employment Services’ Achieving Competitive Employment (ACE) Program, which helps people with disabilities find and maintain employment, Brian found a new job.

At 61 years old, Brian was laid off from his career as a dishwasher of 32 years due to the pandemic. Despite Brian’s years of experience, he faced modern challenges with computer literacy in his job search. Brian’s employment advisor helped him create his first resume, apply to jobs online and, upon finding work as a dishwasher at Chartwell Retirement Residences, helped him with online training.

Persevering through each challenge, Brian just received full-time status and thanks the hard workers in the ACE Program for “sticking behind [him] through thick and thin.”

Thank you to our Exclusive Radio Sponsors for helping to make this year’s Steps for Kids a success! We are grateful for your support and efforts in spreading the word about kids' mental health in Waterloo Region. @chym967 @country1067 @citynewskitchener
Interviewing candidates can be a great way to learn more about the individual and their skillset, but it can also be an intimidating and nerve-wracking process for jobseekers. Here are 3 ways to make the interview process inclusive and beneficial for employers and jobseekers alike. Save or share if you find this helpful! To learn more, visit our Employment Blog post - link is in our bio. . . . #hiring #jobseekers #jobs #jobsearch #kitchener #kitchenerjobs #guelph #guelphjobs #waterloo #waterloojobs #cambridge #cambridgejobs #waterlooregion #careers #careerhelp #resumetip #jobtip #resume #employment #employmentservices #lutherwood #employmenthelp
Thank you, Donovan Insurance Brokers Inc. for supporting Steps for Kids as a Community Champion Sponsor for children’s mental health. 💛 Your ongoing support helps give kids and youth access to the vital mental health support they need to heal and thrive. Thank you! #StepsForKids2023 #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth
Thank you, RBC for your support in Steps for Kids this year! For the past 12 years, RBC has been our presenting sponsor of Steps for Kids. From attending both virtual and in person events to showing up for kids’ mental health when many kids and families needed it most, we are incredibly thankful for all the ways RBC has been there for our community. Thank you, RBC, for your years of support and for helping us reach our fundraising goal this year in support of programming at Lutherwood's Children's Mental Health Centre and Safe Haven Youth Services. @rbc
Together we did it! 🎉 We're happy to share that we met our goal of raising $100,000 for Steps for Kids to support kids' mental health - and we couldn't have done it without YOU! 🤗 Thank you to everyone who walked, donated, volunteered, or sponsored us this year. We had an amazing time returning to an in-person walk and can't wait to do it all again with you next year. #StepsForKids2023
Thank you, Waterloo Potters' Workshop, for supporting Safe Haven Youth Services! Your generosity makes a difference for kids in our region who need somewhere safe to stay. Thank you! 🧡 @waterloopotters
A simple and powerful way to help your teen if they are struggling with their mental health is to remind them of your love and support. Even when a solution might not be available or you don’t fully understand their experience, reminding them that you are available for support without judgment goes a long way in assuring them that they are not alone. Support is available for yourself and your family. 💜 Contact Front Door: Access to Child & Youth Mental Health Services as a first step: 519-749-2932 or contact Here 24/7 (www.here247.ca) 1-844-437-3247 for 24/7 support. #Mindfulness #MentalHealthSupport #WaterlooRegion
“They're always in your corner," shared Brian, an Employment Services' Achieving Competitive Employment (ACE) Program client. Brian was laid off due to the pandemic from his 32-year-long career. Despite his years of experience, he faced modern challenges with computer difficulties in his job search. With the help of his Employment Advisor, Brian persevered through each challenge and found a new job at 61 years old. He has since received full-time and thanks the ACE program for "sticking behind [him] through thick and thin." #ACEProgram #EmploymentServices #WaterlooRegion
“I am so proud to be part of an agency that represents such integrity and excellence. I have provided service to my community as part of Lutherwood’s Housing Department for over 13 years. It has been my privilege and pleasure to be part of Lutherwood’s growth as we become more diverse and dynamic each year.”