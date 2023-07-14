ACE-ing Modern Challenges

With the help of Employment Services’ Achieving Competitive Employment (ACE) Program, which helps people with disabilities find and maintain employment, Brian found a new job.

At 61 years old, Brian was laid off from his career as a dishwasher of 32 years due to the pandemic. Despite Brian’s years of experience, he faced modern challenges with computer literacy in his job search. Brian’s employment advisor helped him create his first resume, apply to jobs online and, upon finding work as a dishwasher at Chartwell Retirement Residences, helped him with online training.

Persevering through each challenge, Brian just received full-time status and thanks the hard workers in the ACE Program for “sticking behind [him] through thick and thin.”