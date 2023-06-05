Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

Interview Tips for Introverts


I Tf I2023 Blog Website Card

Have you ever frozen in an interview? The process can be daunting for everyone, including those of us that prefer lower-stimulation environments. Traditional interview processes can seem set up for extroverts, as Western working culture celebrates individuals for their charisma and talkative nature.

Sometimes, an open-ended question that can seem so simple can knock us out of our confidence, especially if we’re out of our comfort zone to begin with. So, what are some ways to prepare for expressing ourselves in an environment that could potentially cause some discomfort?

Take Time for Yourself

Interview prep can help build confidence, but it’s important to make sure your time works for you! After doing some research on the organization and position to help develop your talking points, pick 3-5 stories that you feel confident sharing. Try focusing on stories that demonstrate your skills, relationships, how you navigate challenges, and anything you believe important to the role. If it’s helpful, write them down and bring your points with you to turn to in moments of overwhelm.

Breathe

Take space to breathe, clear your mind, visualize what the interview will look like, and how it will feel to share your responses. What will it look like to be in this new position? You don’t have to know the answers, but it can be helpful to ground yourself by visualizing the future you want.

Walk Through your Thoughts

Sometimes when we prefer quieter environments and self-reflection, it can be challenging to share our approach or how we would respond to a specific work situation — something an interviewer may be looking to know. It can be helpful to take a pause or a breath if you need it or write down some initial thoughts with a pen and paper. When you are confident, walk through your steps.

Remember that it’s great to be you.

It’s okay to be yourself in the process and take learning opportunities as they come. Eventually, they will guide you towards the right fit.

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

Thanks to generous donations from the community, more supportive space and services for youth to build a better life will be available as our Life Launch program expands. Life Launch is primarily funded through donations and helps youth who have accessed Safe Haven’s Crisis Services and are looking for long term housing. Resources and supports are provided for youth to understand and manage their health needs, attend school, and explore employment opportunities. Once housed, staff continue to provide youth with wrap-around community supports to maintain their housing. Learn more with the link in our bio to read our Housing Services Blog post on Life Launch expanding. #WaterlooRegion #HousingServices #YouthHomelessnessPrevention
Stress can be a real challenge, especially in the workplace. It's important to take inventory of what stress management tools and supports we have to learn how to manage our stresses better and reduce their negative impact. For more strategies, visit our Employment Services Blog post. Link can be found in our bio. . . . #employment #jobsearch #jobsearchtips #waterlooregion #guelph #careers #careerhelp #resumetip #jobtip #resume #employment #employmentservices #lutherwood #employmenthelp #careertips
Thank you to Creekside Church with their support through The Big Serve campaign! With the help of their volunteers, our staff finished their spring cleanup at our Children's Mental Health Centre making the campus beautiful for the kids to enjoy. 💚
Thank you to the staff, volunteers and residents at Luther Village on the Park who walked for kids' mental health last week! Your efforts are truly appreciated in helping to provide programming and services at our Children's Mental Health Centre. 💛💚 #KidsMentalHealth #StepsForKids2023
A positive self-image is an important part of our mental wellbeing. However, developing one can be difficult for young people, especially those exploring their gender and identity. Read our new blog post for tips on how parents and caregivers can create a safe environment for young people to develop a healthy self-image. 💜 Link is in our bio! #Pride2023 #PrideMonth
June is Pride Month, but pride is every day! 🏳️‍🌈 This month is a time to celebrate people for who they are and honor the bravery and strength of our 2SLGBTQ+ community. Follow along with the incredible work of organizations like SPECTRUM Waterloo Region's Rainbow Community Space and OK2BME to support, nurture, and come together for our 2SLGBTQ+ community today and every day. 🌈@spectrumwaterlooregion 🌈@ok2bmeca #Pride2023 #PrideMonth #PrideIsEveryDay
Giving and receiving thanks is a powerful tool and a great way to nurture relationships and teamwork. Let's thank one another for all the hard work and effort we put in and note the positive feedback we get from colleagues and the community. Read more about the power of a thank you in our latest Employment Blog post. Link in bio! #EmploymentServices #CareerTips #JobSeekers #CareerDevelopment #WaterlooRegion
Have YOU filled out the Youth Impact Survey yet? We encourage all children and youth aged 9-18 to participate. Benefits of participating: 🔴Volunteer hours 🟠Enter to win awesome prizes 🔵Know you’re helping your community The survey helps us learn from youth about what it’s like to be a young person in Waterloo Region, then use what we learn to make our communities better. The due date to fill out the survey is May 31st.
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
“I’m proud to be part of an organization that supports the community. The staff that I work with are wonderful and give me the sense that I am home. It gives me immeasurable pride when anyone asks me where I work, and I can say that I am working at Lutherwood.”