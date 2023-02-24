Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

When Networking Isn't Going Your Way

By Melissa Small
Copy of 2023 Blog Website Card

You’re at an event with friends or family and the inevitable question comes up. “Have you found work yet?” We’ve all been there. This can be an awkward question, especially when it comes with advice or solutions for the next steps. Here are three common suggestions you may hear when networking isn’t going your way that could be helpful to your job search.

Change Careers

If you’ve recently been laid off, now may be a time to consider looking at retraining options. Outside of OSAP and student loans via banking institutions, you may be eligible to qualify for funding through Better Jobs Ontario (formerly known as Second Career). Better Jobs Ontario can help with covering a variety of living expenses and educational fees, depending on your eligibility.

You could also explore free professional development resources or short-term training programs. This can be a good way to test new interests before making a commitment or may be enough to spruce up your resume so you can get positive attention from an employer.

Reduce your expenses/Move home

Sometimes it may be possible to temporarily relocate to be with family so you can ease the financial pressure of having to settle for a position that isn’t the right fit for you. If you’d like to speak to someone about your options for your housing situation, Lutherwood’s Housing Services can offer you guidance through this search and transition.

Before you undersell your value, it’s also worthwhile to look at what people with your skills are making, through reports on job boards such as Indeed, JobBank, Monster, or Glassdoor. This information can help you when you present to employers at interviews, or to fulfill application requirements that employers request when you create a profile on their career page.

Start your own business

Being an entrepreneur isn’t for everyone, but there are resources like the Small Business Centre locally that can support individuals in creating business plans and working through the steps needed to establish their brand and products in our community.

Once you’re an established employer we can also help you in connecting to talented job seekers through our Employer Services.

Preparing for these networking conversations isn’t always easy, but our staff are here to help. We can do mock interviews to help you practice communicating your strengths or give you the space and feedback to refine how you present yourself in a 30-second elevator speech when introducing yourself to employers or people in your field. Request an appointment today!

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

March Break is next week! Save these dates for FREE Community Skates hosted by the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council with support from Lutherwood. Come out to Ayr on Tuesday, March 14th and to Kitchener on Thursday, March 16th. We'll see you there! 💚 #WaterlooRegion #CommunityEvents #CommunityEvent #FreeCommunityEvent #Community #KitchenerOnt
On this International Women’s Day, we celebrate the leading achievements of women here at Lutherwood, in our community and around the world. Today and every day, we can build a fair world by embracing equity, always. Share this post to your stories to show your support of International Women’s Day. 💜 Links to resources can be found in our stories. #EmbraceEquity #IWD2023 #InternationalWomensDay2023
“If we all do a small part, great outcomes can be achieved.” Our volunteers play a significant role in helping our community; Muriel is one of them. Muriel is a passionate advocate for Lutherwood and a champion of community wellbeing. She volunteers her time to the Lutherwood Child and Family Foundation with person-to-person mail deliveries at Luther Village on the Park. Believing community building is vital to our collective wellbeing, Muriel recently connected Lutherwood with Trillium Lutheran Church for a donation of handmade quilts for the kids. Thank you, Muriel for believing “if we all do a small part, great outcomes can be achieved.”
Today is Employee Appreciation Day. Despite the difficulties of the pandemic, our staff never wavered in their dedication to helping people in our community. That is what Lutherwood is built on; client-centered care from dedicated, compassionate staff. Thank you to each and every one of our staff for helping build communities where all children, youth, adults, and families experience mental wellness, financial stability, and a safe place to live. #EmployeeAppreciationDay
Finding joy in every day. With winter almost ending, many people may still feel the effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). While there are varying levels of SAD, these activities can help you and your child feel better, even if you aren’t experiencing seasonal depression. If you are a parent or caregiver supporting a child or youth who is struggling with mental health, please reach out to Lutherwood’s Front Door with concerns or questions. Save this post for when you need it! 💜 . . . . #SeasonalAffectiveDisorder #MentalHealthSupport #ChildrensMentalHealth #MentalHealthTips #MentalHealthServices #MentalHealthMatters #KidsMentalHealth #TeenageMentalHealth #CommunityServices #CommunityMentalHealth #KitchenerOnt #WaterlooRegion
Lutherwood’s Getting Ahead in the Workplace Youth Employment Skills Strategy (YESS) Program has seen great success since launching in 2021. Since then, 8 workshops have helped individuals ages 15-30 who face significant barriers to employment, with a 9th workshop underway. The program helps clients discover their career goals, find employment, connect with community services and provides a space at our Kitchener location to learn mental and physical wellness strategies. With the 9th workshop in progress, clients have shared how grateful they are to have a program that cares about them, and caters to their individual needs and objectives.
Are you looking for a change in your career? Swipe for three things to remember when thinking about your career interests and next steps. ➡️ Whether you are looking for a change or you are a recent graduate from high school, university, or college, career exploration can be challenging. Our Employment Services are here to help. Contact Lutherwood Employment Services today or request an appointment on our website, www.lutherwood.a. To read the full blog post, click the link in our bio. . . . . #canadajobs #canada #workincanada #explorecanada #hiring #jobseekers #jobs #jobsearch #kitchener #kitchenerjobs #guelph #guelphjobs #waterloo #waterloojobs #cambridge #cambridgejobs #waterlooregion #careers #careerhelp #resumetip #jobtip #resume #employment #employmentservices #lutherwood #employmenthelp
Staff at our Children's Mental Health centre wore pink to stand up against bullying and promote kindness and acceptance. Pink Shirt day is a reminder that every day, we can lift each other up with compassion, empathy & understanding to stop bullying together. #PinkShirtDay #StopBullying #BullyingAwareness #BullyingPrevention
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"Lutherwood works with youth tackling some very complex mental health challenges. As such, we recognize the value of a multidisciplinary approach to treatment plans - and music therapy plays a key role."