Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

The Power of a Thank You


TY Blog Website Card

A simple thank you can be a powerful tool, both in times when we feel we are thriving, and when we’re stressed. Since paying attention to what we are thankful for helps us attune to feelings of wellbeing, it can also help us to refocus on what is working well and can help us navigate in the future. Here are some ways thank yous can be beneficial in working environments:

While at Work

Expressing gratitude at work can strengthen your relationships and your working style. Knowing what works for you, and what works for your team can allow for an easier flow of communication. Thanking each other for what’s going well can be an easy in-the-moment way of acknowledging this, or a great way to follow-up after a project or event. Similarly, sharing positive feedback you’ve received from clients or community with your team can help both with direction, and deepening relationships.

And importantly — make sure to hold onto the thanks you receive! Taking a screenshot or writing down helpful thank yous can help remind you of your strengths and what works well in your relationships. While you’re at it, thank yourself too.

While Job Seeking

Following an interview, it’s good practice to send a follow-up thank you email. This helps continue the relationship between you and a potential future employer, allowing them to get to know you a bit more, your communication style, and why you’re a good fit for their team.

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

Have YOU filled out the Youth Impact Survey yet? We encourage all children and youth aged 9-18 to participate. Benefits of participating: 🔴Volunteer hours 🟠Enter to win awesome prizes 🔵Know you’re helping your community The survey helps us learn from youth about what it’s like to be a young person in Waterloo Region, then use what we learn to make our communities better. The due date to fill out the survey is May 31st.
Thank you to everyone who participated in #StepsForKids 2023 last week! Whether you walked with us in person or participated remotely from your favourite neighbourhood trails — you showed kids in Waterloo Region that their mental health is important and helped raise over $94,000 in support of programming at Lutherwood's Children's Mental Health Centre and Safe Haven Youth Services. Thank you for stepping up for kids in our community! #StepsForKids2023 #WaterlooRegion #MentalHealthMatters
We want to hear from you! Help us reach our goal of 3,000 participants in this year’s Youth Impact Survey. The survey helps us learn from youth about what it’s like to be a young person in Waterloo Region, then use what we learn to make our communities better. You can shape a better future. Fill out the Youth Impact Survey today!
Here are just a few highlights from our kick-off of Steps For Kids! It may have been a rainy morning, but 254 participants still got out to start or complete their walks in support of children's mental health. 💛💚 Don’t forget - you have all week to get your steps in! 👣 Share your walk photos with us using the #StepsForKids2023 hashtag! You can check out our Facebook Album: Steps for Kids 2023! to find your photo this week! 📷 Good luck, everyone and thank you for supporting kids’ mental health in Waterloo Region!
It’s day 3 out of our week of walking for Steps for Kids 2023! Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind when completing your challenges this week! Whether you're participating from your favourite neighbourhoods, parks or trails, you are supporting the 26,000+ kids in Waterloo Region struggling with mental health challenges. Check out our Instagram stories for daily updates, and share your photos using the #StepsforKids2023 hashtag! Good luck as you complete your 5KM, 10KM and 20KM challenges this week! #StepsForKids2023
Steps for Kids 2023 is off to a fantastic start!💛 Thank you for kicking off your challenges with a 5KM walk in person yesterday! It was great seeing our community come together and we can't wait to see what the rest of the week brings! Be sure to share your photos using the hashtag #StepsForKids2023 and tag us on Instagram (@lutherwoodcanada) as we continue to step up for kids' mental health this week! www.lutherwoodstepsforkids.ca #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #WaterlooRegion
Who's ready to step up for Children's Mental Health this week? 💛 We can't wait to see everyone in person today and see how everyone will complete their challenges virtually throughout the week! Make sure to share your photos using the hashtag #StepsForKids2023 or e-mail your photos to us at communications@lutherwood.ca. Once you have completed your challenge, you will receive a digital medal via your team/participant page to share on social media to show your efforts of support. Let's get moving for kids' mental health! 👟 #StepsForKids2023 #WaterlooRegion #MentalHealthWeek #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness
1 DAY TO GO! 👟💛Steps for Kids kicks-off tomorrow with our in person event! 📣 We are so excited to see everyone who will be joining us tomorrow and we can’t wait to see how everyone walking virtually will be participating throughout the week. Your support shows kids in Waterloo Region that their mental health matters. Visit www.lutherwoodstepsforkids.ca to walk for kids’ mental health! Don’t forget to use our hashtag #StepsForKids2023 and tag us on Instagram (@lutherwoodcanada ) to share your photos! Every Step Counts. 💛 . . . #StepsForKids2023 #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #MentalHealthMatters #WaterlooRegion
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"Our case worker was an amazing resource and HUGE help to our whole family. I truly don’t know where we’d be today without her!"