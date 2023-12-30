Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

5 Questions Renters Ask About Maintenance and Repairs

By Sarah Marie
Maintenance and Repairs Lutherwood Housing Blog 1

As a renter, you may have wondered what’s within your right to have fixed, repaired, or maintained. It’s natural to have questions about these important matters, so here are 5 questions that every tenant should know the answer to when it comes to the maintenance and repairs of your rental.

1) What repairs are landlords responsible for in Ontario? In Ontario, landlords are responsible for fixing or replacing anything that is in bad condition according to Community Legal Education Ontario (CLEO). Tenants are responsible for keeping the unit clean, but landlords must repair things like appliances if included in the rental agreement. (Appliances can include fridges, stoves, dishwashers, and laundry).

Regular maintenance to keep the property in good condition is also the landlord's responsibility. This can include things like keeping halls, elevators, stairways, laundry, or garbage rooms clean, as well as snow and ice removal off driveways and sidewalks. Landlords must also address problems with pests like bedbugs or mice by either getting rid of them or preventing them from getting into your rental unit.

2) What happens if you damage something? If you accidentally damage something in your rental unit, usually you must pay for the repairs. Accidents can happen and it's best to inform your landlord or property management company immediately.

3) How much heat must my landlord provide? Landlords must provide a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius between September and June. However, the rules are different for each region in Ontario so it’s best to contact your municipal office to be sure of the standards.

4) Can my landlord cut off my utilities? Landlords cannot cut off services like water, electricity or heat.

5) What can I do if my landlord does not do repairs? CLEO explains that you can do a few of the following actions:

  • Send a letter or email informing your landlord what needs repairing
  • Ask if other tenants in your building are experiencing the same problems
  • Call a government inspector like a by-law department, municipal office, or local councillor
  • Find legal support through legal clinics like the Waterloo Region Community Legal Services
  • Apply to the Landlord and Tenant Board

These common questions could help you navigate some of the unknowns about maintenance and repairs in your rental unit. To find more answers to frequently asked questions for maintenance and repairs, visit CLEO resources here.

*Please note, Lutherwood does not give out legal advice.

If you or someone you know needs support in finding housing, preventing eviction, or seeking emergency shelter, we are here to help. Call 519-749-2450 between 8:30 am - 4:30 pm Monday-Friday.

Unsure where to start? Contacting us is your first step. Call 519-749-2450 between 8:30 am - 4:30 pm to find out how we can help you.
Call Us
Tags:rentingrenterrental unitrentalstenant rightsTenant Issuestenant tips

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

Our next virtual Housing Search Support session is on Thursday, January 25 at 2:00 PM. Join in an online learning experience with one of our skilled Housing Advisors to learn about the tools, resources and strategies that will help you obtain market rent housing in #WaterlooRegion. Registration link can be found in our bio. #WaterlooRegion #HousingSearchSupportSessions #HousingServices
Combat the effects of the winter blues with these 3 self-care tips for the workplace. The third Monday of January has become known as "Blue Monday" and is deemed the most depressing day of the year. Even though there isn't any scientific evidence to support the Blue Monday theory, many of us may be feeling the effects of the winter's lack of sunshine, the cooler temperatures, or Seasonal Effective Disorder (SAD) on our mental health and wellness. For more winter wellness tips for the workplace, visit our our Employment Services blog. #WinterWellness #MondayMindfulness #MindfulMonday #SelfCareAtWork #SelfCareTips #WinterSelfCare #BlueMonday #MentalHealthMondays #MentalWellness #MentalHealthAndWellness
Winter FASD Support Groups for Adolescents is open! Connect with others who have Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in a safe and confidential setting. In a mix of online and in-person activities, find support, meet friends, learn new skills and have fun! Connect with Rob MacDonald to register: E-mail: rmacdonald@lutherwood.ca Call or Text: 519-504-0695 Share to help us spread the word about FASD youth support in Waterloo Region.💙 . . . #FASDAwareness #FASDsupport #FASD #MentalHealthSupports #WaterlooRegion #FASDCommunity #SupportForParents #UnderstandingFASD #ParentingSupport #KitchenerOnt #CambridgeOnt #WaterlooOnt #TeenMentalHealth #MentalHealthSupport @plexusfasd
It was a great way to start the year at the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council's free community skate! Families and friends of all ages gathered to enjoy ice time together. While skaters enjoyed gliding across the ice, @wrspc and Lutherwood's Community Mental Health team connected with members of the community, handing out warm cups of hot chocolate to sip throughout the event. ☕ #CommunityEvent #CommunitySupport #ConnectingWithCommunity
Take a break, unplug and recharge this New Year! Our latest blog post sheds light on the impact of excessive screen time on children's mental health and offers practical advice on how to take a break from technology. Small changes to your daily routine can help you and your loved ones create a more balanced relationship with tech in this fast-paced, always-connected digital world. Share if you could use a little break! #DigitalWellness #MentalWellness #ChildrensMentalHealth
We're thankful for the generosity of the community through our #ComfyCozy23 Holiday drive. Your big smiles and warm hearts will be a source of comfort and joy to kids in Waterloo Region. #AetGroupInc #HespelerPublicSchool #Formatop
Ready to Unplug and Recharge this year? ✨ Take a break from technology and prioritize your well-being this New Year! According to the Kids Help Phone Digital Detox Guide, stepping away from devices (like your phone, computer, or TV screen) can improve relationships, sleep habits, and reduce stress and anxiety. With more free time, you can pick up a new hobby, try new things, or simply enjoy quality downtime together. Share this post if you know someone who needs a little break. For practical tips on how to unplug and recharge your relationship with technology, check out our New Year blog post. Link in bio! 📖🔗 @kidshelpphone
Thank you Enbridge for your kindness during the Holiday season in support of our #ComfyCozy23 Holiday Drive!
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"I was 17, confused and thought I was a lost cause. I became homeless. I heard about Safe Haven's youth shelter, but was skeptical and scared. [But] the staff are extremely friendly and so supportive...I wasn't judged. They showed me how to cook, do a budget, and even helped me with my homework."