What is an N4 Notice and what should I do?


N4 notice lutherwood housing blog 2

Renting can be difficult and facing financial difficulties can happen to anyone. If you are faced with an N4 Notice do you know what you're supposed to do? Here are some things to keep in mind if you have received this notice.

An N4 Notice is a legal document from the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) that a property owner can serve their tenant if rent is owed. Unforeseen circumstances can sometimes lead to missed rent payments. If you were unable to pay your rent, even a day later, property owners can give you an N4 Notice to evict you from your rental.

If this happens, here are some tips you should know as a tenant if you have been served with an N4 notice.

Most importantly, you do not have to move out by the termination date shown on the N4 notice. The notice gives you a 14-day period to pay the rent that is owed as shown by the Landlord. You also will void the notice if you pay off all your arrears and any new rent that is due on or before the termination date on the notice.

If you are faced with financial difficulties and you can’t pay the full amount of rent that is owed, it is possible your property owner may apply to the LTB for an eviction hearing. It is important to present evidence and explain the reasons and circumstances of why you can’t pay rent when at the hearing. After this, an LTB Member would decide whether to grant the landlord’s eviction application.

If you disagree with the amount that the property owner claims you owe, there are a few options to consider. You can wait for your property owner to file an application and for a hearing to be scheduled. If the hearing is called, you will be able to explain your reasons for disagreement on the amount owed. Supply evidence for the LTB Member in advance to be prepared.

For a full list of tips on what to do when faced with an N4 Notice, visit the Advocacy Centre for Tenant Ontario (ACTO) tip sheet here.

If you are at risk of losing your home, we are here to help. Please reach out to our Resource Centre at 519-749-2450.

