Staying Safe in Severe Temperatures in Waterloo Region

As we seem to be sitting between the seasons of winter and spring these days, the weather has been very unpredictable. Extreme cold puts everyone at risk, but some groups are more susceptible than others, including people experiencing homelessness.



Below is some information on extreme cold and heat warnings, several ways to stay on top of weather trends, and how to plan ahead for extreme warm and cold temperatures in the coming days and months.



What are Extreme Weather Warnings?



There are multiple kinds of extreme weather warnings, but in terms of temperature we have Extreme Cold and Heat Warnings.



An Extreme Cold Warning is issued in Waterloo Region when the temperature (including windchill) is expected to drop to -30C or below for a period of two hours or more.



A Heat Warning is issued in Waterloo Region when either (or both) of the following criteria are met. Two consecutive days with a forecasted temperature over 31C in the day and 20C at night, or two consecutive days where the humidex (a combination of heat and humidity to reflect how hot we feel when outside) is forecasted to be over 40C.



Prepare Yourself for Extreme Weather



There are many ways that you can prepare yourself and stay safe during cold and hot weather in the region. If you have access to a phone or computer, you can:

Sign up for email alerts from Environment Canada

Download the mobile WeatherCAN App

App View current Environment Canada public weather alerts

Watch public weather broadcasts/news stations

You can also view this Interactive Map of over 40 Warming and Cooling Centres in Waterloo Region that provide temporary relief from the weather and range from public libraries to community centres, arenas and museums. For less temporary support, you can also visit this page to learn more about the Region of Waterloo’s list of Emergency Shelters.



More Information



For more assistance and information on these topics, the Region of Waterloo has compiled this list of additional resources:

If you need help with immediate housing needs, you can also contact Lutherwood’s Housing Services and a staff member would be happy to assist you. Contact us today!