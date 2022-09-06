Skip to main content
Resources on How to Lower Utility Costs


With rising prices of rent, homeowners replacement costs and other service costs rising over 5.2% from last year, saving money or making rental payments has never been so hard. Many of us are always looking for areas to save. Have you considered saving money on your utilities or looking into utility credits?

Electricity takes up nearly half the average Ontario Utility bill. One of the ways you can save money on electricity at home is to use less power. You can do this by cutting phantom power like your electronics that aren’t being used. Even while they are plugged in, they still draw power, and this can add up. Try either plugging electronics into a power bar where you can switch it off.

Another easy-to-do tip to save on electricity is to take advantage of natural light during the day. If lighting is an issue, consider changing your lightbulbs to LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs. They are 75%-90% more energy efficient than an incandescent light bulb!

You can also try to time your electricity usage between times when the prices are lower. For more tips on how to save on your electricity in simple and more detailed ways on the Ontario Government’s website here.

Apart from lowering electricity costs, there are utility credits that can help if you qualify for them. Some of the Utility credits Ontario offers is the Ontario Electricity Support Program (OESP). Through an online application, this credit provides low-income households with support on their electricity bills. The credits on your bill can range from $35 to $75 per month with added credits available.

Ontario also offers the Low-Income Energy Program (LEAP). If you are behind on your electricity or natural gas bill and face having your services disconnected, LEAP may be able to help. While the aid is only available if you are behind your bill, it is a credit to explore. There is also the First Nations Energy Program and Ontario Trillium Benefit that has utility credit benefits that may help.

If you have any questions or would like more tips, please call our Resource Centre at 519-749-2450.

We're excited to announce that during the month of October, we will be running events for Newcomer Career Month! All month long we will be hosting an exciting series of webinars dedicated to internationally trained professionals who have chosen Canada as their new home for Newcomer Career Month. All panels are free and will help those new to Canada who are looking to establish their careers! Register using the link in our bio to participate! . . . #career #canada #newcomerstocanada #newcomercareermonth #newcomers #newcomer #community #jobseekers #recruiting #training #jobsearch #kitchener #kitchenerjobs #guelph #guelphjobs #waterloo #waterloojobs #cambridge #cambridgejobs #careers #interviewprep #resumetip #interviews #resume #employment #employmentservices #lutherwood #employmenthelp
This past Friday, September 16th, a few members of our Lutherwood staff took part in a walking tour of downtown Kitchener, Black Presence in Berlin with @strollwalkingtours The tour followed a carefully curated loop of the downtown area, stopping at historical buildings and sites to share Black stories from the area, including the story of Canada’s first Black lawyer as well as local abolitionist history and continuing challenges faced by Black people and families in the region. We considered how stories are shared, who they are told by, and what is being shared. We learned that while current accounts of KW’s Black history may be “fragmented,” it is still full of complex human histories that are often missing from historical narratives of the region. We are grateful for the opportunity to learn more on the history of the region. Thank you to Peggy Plett for sharing your research and Juanita Metzger of @strollwalkingtours for having us on this tour. #kitchenerDT #DTKitchener #kitchenerwaterloo #waterlooregion #waterlooDT #DTKW
We are honored to be part of Plexus: A network of FASD support and services in our community. Accessible care and new connections await families, caregivers, and individuals with FASD. Watch as Karen Huber and Michelle Hughes share more about this exciting collaboration and be sure to check out @plexus for more about this new initiative. #WRAwesome #KWAwesome #FASDmonth2022 #FASD
Children back to school? Thinking about what lies ahead for your #career and routines of the family? Here are our tips: ✔️Let your skills shine. There are many valuable skills that come with taking a break to look after children. ✔️Adding titles such as Home Coordinator to the experience section of your resume will let employers know where your focus has been. ✔️Network with people that you know. ✔️Reach out for recommendations to friends and family to see if their companies are hiring! ✔️Take time to reflect and plan. Explore more of these quick tips on our most recent Employment Services blog post. Link is in our bio! 💡Click the ribbon icon on the bottom right of this post to save this for later if you don't have time to read it now! #canadajobs #canada #workincanada #explorecanada #hiring #jobseekers #jobs #jobsearch #kitchener #kitchenerjobs #guelph #guelphjobs #waterloo #waterloojobs #cambridge #cambridgejobs #waterlooregion #careers #careerhelp #resumetip #jobtip #resume #employment #employmentservices #lutherwood #employmenthelp
When we welcome newcomers, we welcome new ideas and new opportunities, come celebrate #WelcomingWeek2022 with us! Visit the #WelcomeWeek 2022 Events Page for event details from September 9-18. Together let’s welcome every new neighbour! http://ow.ly/xh8C50KCUtA
As part of Guelph Wellington Welcoming Week 2022 Lutherwood’s Newcomer Career Support services will be hosting a virtual event on September 13 at 9:30 AM to talk about how we help support newcomers to establish their careers in Canada! Anyone is welcome to attend! Register in the link in our bio and be sure to check out other local events in Waterloo Region and resources in Guelph. @CitImmCanada Happy Newcomer Welcoming Week! #WelcomingWeek2022 #guelph #lutherwood #newcomerwelcomeweek #welcomeweek2022
Today is International World Suicide Prevention Day. Suicide can affect every one of us and many suicides are preventable. With increased knowledge, reducing the stigma & encouraging action we can help to reduce the instances of suicide locally and around the world. To come together today to remember and help with healing in our community, @WRSPC is hosting the first in-person World Suicide Prevention Day event since 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Kitchener Public Library's Central Branch, 85 Queen St. N. @kitchenerlibrary Let’s #BeTheLight to others with encouragement, understanding, and reaching in to share experiences. #WSPD #WSPD2022 #BeTheLight #WorldSuicidePreventionDay #CreatingHopeThroughAction
Today is #FASD Awareness Day. Dedicated to raising awareness of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), today we shine light on FASD and how to improve prevention, diagnoses and support individuals with FASD. This year's theme is focused on Building Strengths and Abilities. The best way to support people with FASD is to emphasize and build on their strengths, talents, abilities and interests. Swipe through for ways you can support today and throughout the month and remember that the key to dismantling the stigma is through knowledge, understanding and compassion. #FASDMonth2022 #FASDAwarenessDay #RedShoesRock #CanFASD
"Being a part of seeing great ideas take shape has been amazing. Lutherwood is always about providing a service filled with care and compassion."