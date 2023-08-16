Get Involved: Welcoming Week 2023

Lutherwood is proud to be a participant in this year’s Welcoming Week, taking place September 8th – 17th. Evolving into a nationwide observance, for us Welcoming Week presents a chance to acknowledge and celebrate the new Canadians who have chosen Waterloo Region and Guelph Wellington County as their home. By extending a warm embrace to our new neighbours, we are building more inclusive communities, while enriching our workplaces with a diverse array of ideas, viewpoints and skills.

For newcomers looking for employment, Welcoming Week offers a range of programming to support with language development, career advice, networking and more. On September 12th at 10:00 am, you’re invited to join Lutherwood’s Newcomer Career Support team for our “Support for Employment” event. This event will showcase our array of services specially designed for newcomers. Additionally, we'll be participating in the Newcomer Info Night on September 13th from 6-8pm at the Kitchener Public Library’s main branch, where the evening’s focus is technology and employment. If you're unable to attend these events, don't worry – our team will also be at the Wellington County Multicultural Festival on September 23rd, ready to address any employment questions you might have.

Here are just a few of the exciting events happening throughout Welcoming Week 2023:



Introduction to Guelph City Hall and Launching a Business in Guelph, September 12, 1:00pm

Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden St, Guelph, ON

Learn about launching or growing a business in Guelph-Wellington County (Must Register).



Lutherwood Support for Employment, September 12, 10:00am

Virtual

A showcase of a wide range of services tailored to newcomers to Canada (Must Register).



Learn about the Guelph Wellington Digital Equity Coalition, September 12, 2:30pm

Hybrid, East Side Branch – East Room, 1 Starwood Drive, Guelph, ON

Learn about your relationship with the digital divide, digital equity work within our community and how to access digital resources (Must Register).



Newcomer Info Night: Technology and Employment, September 13, 6pm

Kitchener Public Library, 85 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON

information booths, interactive workshops, free family portraits and work portraits and children’s activities.



International Fair/Welcome to Guelph, September 16, 10am

104 Dawson Rd, Guelph, ON

Find out more about Guelph and the resources available.



Newcomer Connections: Health and Wellness Information, September 16, 10am

Cambridge Centre for the Arts, 60 Dickson St., Cambridge, ON

Explore local health and wellness programs and services available.



There are many more events and ways to participate in Welcoming Week. For a full list of events, please visit Guelph-Wellington Local Immigration Partnership and Immigration Waterloo Region’s websites.