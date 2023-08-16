Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

Get Involved: Welcoming Week 2023


2023 Blog Website Card

Lutherwood is proud to be a participant in this year’s Welcoming Week, taking place September 8th – 17th. Evolving into a nationwide observance, for us Welcoming Week presents a chance to acknowledge and celebrate the new Canadians who have chosen Waterloo Region and Guelph Wellington County as their home. By extending a warm embrace to our new neighbours, we are building more inclusive communities, while enriching our workplaces with a diverse array of ideas, viewpoints and skills.

For newcomers looking for employment, Welcoming Week offers a range of programming to support with language development, career advice, networking and more. On September 12th at 10:00 am, you’re invited to join Lutherwood’s Newcomer Career Support team for our “Support for Employment” event. This event will showcase our array of services specially designed for newcomers. Additionally, we'll be participating in the Newcomer Info Night on September 13th from 6-8pm at the Kitchener Public Library’s main branch, where the evening’s focus is technology and employment. If you're unable to attend these events, don't worry – our team will also be at the Wellington County Multicultural Festival on September 23rd, ready to address any employment questions you might have.

Here are just a few of the exciting events happening throughout Welcoming Week 2023:

Introduction to Guelph City Hall and Launching a Business in Guelph, September 12, 1:00pm
Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden St, Guelph, ON
Learn about launching or growing a business in Guelph-Wellington County (Must Register).

Lutherwood Support for Employment, September 12, 10:00am
Virtual
A showcase of a wide range of services tailored to newcomers to Canada (Must Register).

Learn about the Guelph Wellington Digital Equity Coalition, September 12, 2:30pm
Hybrid, East Side Branch – East Room, 1 Starwood Drive, Guelph, ON
Learn about your relationship with the digital divide, digital equity work within our community and how to access digital resources (Must Register).

Newcomer Info Night: Technology and Employment, September 13, 6pm
Kitchener Public Library, 85 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON
information booths, interactive workshops, free family portraits and work portraits and children’s activities.

International Fair/Welcome to Guelph, September 16, 10am
104 Dawson Rd, Guelph, ON
Find out more about Guelph and the resources available.

Newcomer Connections: Health and Wellness Information, September 16, 10am
Cambridge Centre for the Arts, 60 Dickson St., Cambridge, ON
Explore local health and wellness programs and services available.

There are many more events and ways to participate in Welcoming Week. For a full list of events, please visit Guelph-Wellington Local Immigration Partnership and Immigration Waterloo Region’s websites.

Tags:welcomingweek2023newcomeremployment

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

We strive to deliver community services that strengthen lives, and we’re inspired by Doreen and Kim's firsthand experience with Lutherwood’s PATHS2Home program. The PATHS2Home program helps individuals experiencing chronic homelessness find and maintain a home, which can include helping find available units and connecting with landlords. For Doreen, a superintendent for a small landlord, she described her tenants as being "just wonderful." Learn more about Lutherwood's PATHS2Home program and how it helped Doreen and Kim in our 2023 Community Report. Link is in our bio! #WaterlooRegion #HousingServices #AffordableHousing
It's back to school season again. 🍎 For some kids, it's exciting - for others, it can be a source of stress and anxiety. Here are some tips from our Children's Mental Health blog for parents and caregivers to help kids manage back to school anxieties. Share with a friend who could use these tips! Let's help our kids and parents embrace the new school year with confidence and joy. 💚 Remember, not all strategies may be the right fit. If you feel your child or teen’s anxiety is unmanageable and you need support, we encourage you to contact Lutherwood's Front Door at 519-749-2932. . . . #childmentalhealth #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #parenting #mentalhealthmatters #anxiety #backtoschoolanxiety #backtoschool #schoolanxiety #schoolanxieties #ParentingSupport #WaterlooRegion #MentalHealth #ParentingHelp #ParentingSupports #MentalHealthCommunity
"The people at Lutherwood are really supportive and want to help you find the job you want.” Asma, Youth Job Connection client. Asma was studying business administration when her family immigrated from Turkey to Canada. She was eager to find a position that would help improve her English language skills, but faced new and unique challenges while searching for work. With the help of Lutherwood's Youth Job Connection program, Asma navigated the unfamiliar job-seeking process and culture and finally found the job she was looking for. Visit our website to learn how Lutherwood helped Asma find her path in an entirely new environment. Link can be found in our bio: 2023 Community Report! 💚 . . . #canadajobs #canada #workincanada #explorecanada #hiring #jobseekers #jobs #jobsearch #kitchener #kitchenerjobs #guelph #guelphjobs #waterloo #waterloojobs #cambridge #cambridgejobs #waterlooregion #careers #careerhelp #resumetip #jobtip #resume #employment #employmentservices #lutherwood #employmenthelp
“Lutherwood changed the way I’m living my life. I’m so grateful for the experience I had and where it got me today with being myself and helping myself. That’s what the kids are working to do at Lutherwood, and I love that they taught me that too.” Sofia chose to do an internship at Lutherwood's Children's Mental Health Centre after completing her Therapeutic Recreation degree at the University of Waterloo. While she didn't have much experience working with youth, she soon learned that her programming would not only benefit the 12-18 year old youth at the centre but it would impact her too. Visit our website to learn more about Sofia's inspiring journey while working with the youth at Lutherwood. Link can be found in our bio! 💚 . . . #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #MentalHealthMatters #MentalSupport #YouthMentalHealth #TeenMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #TeenageMentalHealth #TeenageMentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion #MentalHealthHelp #MentalHealthCommunity
Finding and securing an affordable home continues to be a growing issue for many Canadians. With N13 notices on the rise, there’s plenty to know as a tenant when it comes to being evicted for renovations. Check out our latest blog to learn more about tenant rights and where to find legal support. Please note that Lutherwood does not give out legal advice. If you or someone you know needs support in finding housing, preventing eviction, or seeking emergency shelter, call 519-749-2450 between 8:30 am - 4:30 pm Monday-Friday. #WaterlooRegion #CommunityResources #HousingResources
We are proud to share our Community Report for 2023, highlighting stories of support, resilience, and standing alongside one another through challenging times. Thank you to all of our staff, volunteers, donors, funders, and friends for helping us build communities where everyone experiences mental wellness, opportunities for employment, a place to live, and a sense of belonging. 💚 Follow the link in our bio to read the full report.
Make the most of your professional development journey! 📚There are so many valuable (and mostly free!) resources out there that can help build your skillsets, confidence and productivity when starting your new job! Plus, our #Lutherwood staff are here to provide extra support and guidance as you navigate the job search if online learning doesn't work for you. Save this post to learn more about these resources on our new employment services blog post.
Vacant units can provide a home to those in need of safe, affordable housing. Lutherwood’s PATHS2HOME program is connecting people experiencing homelessness with housing units through partnering with landlords in Waterloo Region. Please call our Paths2HOME team at call 519-749-8305 ext. 7284 (PATH) or email paths@lutherwood.ca for more details. #WaterlooRegion #HousingSupport #AffordableHousing
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"I am in awe of the courage it takes for someone with a mental illness to get out of bed and just try again; even when life feels impossible. Mental illness is isolating. I want to thank Lutherwood for being there and helping my daughter. I am so grateful, and so proud to be her mom."