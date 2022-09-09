Beginning a new life in a new country undoubtedly comes with many challenges and establishing a career amongst a set of new norms is no exception. Barriers to employment can include a lack of knowledge about local labour markets, professional networks and connections, or knowledge about what Employers are seeking in self-marketing tools like resumes and cover letters, and what can be expected from a typical interview process.



However, if these barriers can be addressed there is opportunity for so much more. Newcomers arriving in Guelph and our growing communities benefit when there are opportunities for people to connect through their skills, knowledge, and shared passions.



Alex Zantout, Supervisor of the Newcomer Services Team at Lutherwood, once sought out Lutherwood’s Employment Services when first arriving in Canada. With his team at Lutherwood Employment services in Guelph, opportunities for Newcomers are provided in the form of targeted action plans for job searching. There is help with self-marketing development including building resumes and an online presence, interview preparation, and networking with different industry professionals. The team also provides ongoing coaching, mentorship opportunities, and additional tools and resources for newcomers.



Providing these resources can help relieve the barriers that newcomers may face when seeking employment in a new country and provide more opportunities for success when searching for a career in Canada.



In recognition of Newcomer Career Month during the month of October, the Newcomer Career Services team at Lutherwood will be hosting a series of free hour-long webinars at 9:30 AM every Monday. Each webinar will provide insight from industry professionals from a variety of fields to help bring awareness of the opportunities and resources available to newcomers.



For more information, please visit our Newcomer Events being held this month.

