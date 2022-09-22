Skip to main content
5 Reasons Why Mentoring is Important for Newcomers to Canada

By Carlos Martins
Thousands of people leave their country, family, and friends every year to pursue a new beginning in Canada.

However, establishing a career in a new environment can be tricky, depending on how prepared the individual is to face the Canadian job market. There are many strategies available to be successful as a newcomer to Canada, and one that I'm directly involved in is mentoring. In this article, I will highlight five reasons why you, as a newcomer to Canada, should consider finding a mentor.

1. It's free!

The Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) funds multiple organizations nationwide that deliver mentoring programs for newcomers to Canada. They offer mentorships at no cost to the mentee. Although the program is free, the candidate to become a mentee must meet the eligibility criteria, which may vary depending on the service provider. Lutherwood Employment Services has a mentorship program for internationally trained professionals and can assist anybody living in Ontario.

2. You'll learn from others' mistakes.

The mentor is someone that has experience working in Canada in the same field as the mentee. Therefore, he/she knows the challenges of getting into the industry. Your mentor will help you avoid making some typical rookie mistakes. For example, applying for a position without specific skills or experience will most likely not go well. However, if you have a mentor, he/she will tell you what to do to improve your chances of success.

3. You'll gain confidence.

Confidence can sometimes be a critical factor, especially during a job interview. You might have the experience the employer is looking for, but you won't stand out if you cannot express yourself adequately. Being mentored can help you overcome this problem. A mentor will guide you through the interview process, helping you prepare answers and giving you tips on how to present yourself.

4. Networking opportunities.

Networking is an essential part of being successful in Canada. The mentor might play a key role in introducing you to professionals in his/her network, which could lead to future employment opportunities. However, remember that finding a job for you is not a part of the mentor's role.

5. Labour market intelligence.

Having inside information can help you to prepare yourself for future opportunities. For example, a mentor can provide you with current information about trends in the labour market. You might learn that before starting to search for a job, you might need to take a certification, know how to operate a specific software, or even go back to college.


Canada is a land of immigrants, where people come from all over the world. And like its American neighbour, Canada welcomes immigrants with open arms. Yet while there is no doubt that immigration plays a crucial role in shaping the country, many newcomers will find that it can be tough to get their first professional experience. Mentoring can help you make the transition easier.

Be sure to check out our Newcomer Career Month webinars happening this month here.

