Securing a safe and stable home is something everyone deserves, but legal challenges can be hard to navigate on your own. If you or someone you know is struggling with legal issues, there are resources available to help navigate this process. The Waterloo Region Community Legal Services (WRCLS) provides legal information and resources on a variety of topics in the Waterloo Region. Some of the legal support includes information on tenant issues, so let’s explore their resources:

Tenant Issue Legal Resources at WRCLS

Legal Information and Advice: WRCLS offers legal information and advice to help tenants understand their rights and responsibilities under the Residential Tenancies Act. Whether you have questions about your lease agreement, eviction notices, or maintenance issues, their legal experts can provide clarity and guidance. Tenant Tip Sheets: WRCLS offers Tenant Tip sheets on a variety of topics that include: Repairs and Maintenance, How to Read an Eviction Notice, Illegal Evictions, The Eviction Process, Legal Requirements for Heating and Cooling, and many more. Tenant Advocacy: WRCLS's team of experienced legal professionals can provide advocacy services on behalf of tenants and represent you in disputes with landlords or in court if necessary. Referrals and Community Resources: WRCLS has a network of community partnerships and can refer tenants to additional support services, including Lutherwood’s Rent Fund.

In times of housing uncertainty, knowing your rights and having access to legal support resources can make a world of difference. Visit WRCLS for more information on tenant issues here.

*Please note, Lutherwood does not give out legal advice.

If you or someone you know needs support in finding housing, preventing eviction, or seeking emergency shelter, we are here to help. Call 519-749-2450 between 8:30 am - 4:30 pm Monday-Friday.