Lutherwood’s Housing Resource Centres: How We Can Help

Facing a housing and affordability crisis can be scary. Not knowing where your next rent payment will come from or if your housing situation is about to become unstable can leave you feeling worried and unsure. If you're at risk or worried about your housing situation, we want you to know support is here for you and you are not alone. Here’s a breakdown of how our Housing Resource Centres can help if you are facing housing instability and need help with eviction prevention.

Eviction Prevention Drop-In Support

Walk into one of our offices (located at 41 Weber Street Kitchener or 35 Dickson Street in Cambridge) for drop-in and/or call in for virtual services (519-749- 2450). This is available to anyone who needs support to maintain their housing. No matter what your concerns are, it’s worth connecting to see how one of our Housing Advisors can either help you or direct you to where you can find the best support. You may find that free internet and access to computers is a helpful start in a self-directed housing search. (For additional help with self-directed housing search support, sign up for one of our free online learning sessions here).

Problem Solving to Help Find and Maintain Housing

Depending on your situation, a Housing Advisor can help you understand what your options are to help you stay housed, or to find housing. Whether that’s staying in your unit, paying off your arrears, or looking for a new unit that’s more affordable and appropriate – our housing advisors will help you decide the best path forward. We can help you create a housing plan to find and maintain new housing, help you with landlord negotiation, and in some cases, we can support you with your last month’s rent deposit.

Connecting with Community Resources

There are many community resources in Waterloo Region, but sometimes it’s hard to know where to find the support and resources you need. At our Housing Resource Centres, we can also direct you to other resources and services that may be able to support you. Whether you need legal assistance, referrals to Community Legal Services, or assessment and referrals to housing stability programs, we can help you access advice and valuable resources.

Remember that no matter what your question is, it is worth reaching out. When it comes to finding and maintaining secure sustainable housing, our Housing Advisors can meet in person or by phone to offer advice and provide resources and tools to help. If you are unsure of where to start, drop in or call us today at 519-749-2450 between 8:30AM - 4:30PM Monday through Friday.