Mental Health Resources for Parents and Caregivers Under Stress


Mental Health Resources for Parents and Caregivers in Waterloo Region

To children, parents and caregivers are models of the world around them. Parent’s reactions, wisdom and nuances, whether good or bad, have the greatest influence on a child’s development. That’s why it’s important to take care of yourself as a parent or caregiver. In Waterloo Region, we understand the importance of supporting parents and caregivers, especially during stressful times. This blog post introduces you to a wide range of mental health resources available in the area, so you can prioritize your own mental health while caring for your loved ones.

Understanding the Sources of Stress:

Stress can develop from various sources, including a lack of natural support, financial pressures, and the struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Additionally, supporting a child with behavioral challenges and meeting the expectations of parenthood can add complexity and stress to your life. Fortunately, you don't have to face these challenges alone. A variety of resources and support services are available in Waterloo Region to help you take care of your mental health.

Finding Local Support:

Camino Wellbeing + Mental Health brings together Carizon Family and Community Serivces, KW Counselling Services and Monica Place to offer a number of supports including Family and Individual Therapies and Families Supports, and Walk-in and Quick Access Counselling for adults.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington (CMHAWW) is a full care system for those with addictions, mental health or developmental needs. Find services and resources for adults, children and family support options.

Here 24/7 connects you to addictions, mental health and crisis services provided by 11 agencies across Waterloo Wellington. They provide intake, assessment, referral, crisis support and are available to help you at anytime through 1-844-HERE247 (1-844-437-3247). (Please note, if you or a loved one are in immediate danger, please call 911 or go to the nearest hospital immediately).

Supporting Children with Behavioural Challenges:

For help supporting a child or youth who is struggling with life’s challenges such as emotions, behaviour relationships and mental health, Lutherwood’s Front Door is here to listen, offer support and identify next steps including access to other services. We serve families with young people up to their 18th birthday. Speak to our staff by calling 519-749-293.

The Family Care Centre by Parents for Children’s Mental Health (PCMH) and Children’s Mental Health Ontario (CMHO) is a resource hub for parents and caregivers with children struggling with mental health challenges. Included in their resources are Peer Support groups, Parent Resources, and the Parenting Survival Guide by Ann Douglass.

Explore Online Resources and Free Apps:

The PAWR is a group of local agencies in the Waterloo region that supports parenting and the relationship between parents and children in order to foster healthy development. TheirShared Resources includes a variety of topics such as Parenting Support and Strategies, Mental Wellness, Child and Child and Adolescent Development.

Get the tools to tackle worry, panic, and social anxiety with Anxiety Canada’s free evidence-based anxiety relief app. You can also find peer-to-peer support within the app.

Free to use, the Calm App features meditations to help with anxiety, self-esteem, and sleep, as well as stress reduction and self-improvement materials.

For panic and anxiety relief, this app provides ways to manage anxiety and panic attacks through breathing and visualization exercises.

For parents and caregivers, looking after your own mental health is important, even if you think it is the last of your worries. The good news is, if you live in Waterloo Region, there are lots of places and people ready to help you. You don't have to handle all the tough parts of being a parent or caregiver by yourself. For more resources, visit our resources and links directory.

