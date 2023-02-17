Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

Teen Mental Health: Wellness Tips for Parents and Caregivers


2023 Blog Website Card

The difficulty and uncertainty of the last few years have understandably led to various mental health challenges for us all, and teenagers are no exception. However, even prior to the pandemic, anxiety and depression were on the rise for younger individuals. As more teenagers are reporting experiencing “persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness,” (CDC, 2021) here are some tips for parents and caregivers looking to help their child navigate their feelings.

Role Modeling

Children and youth look to their parents and caregivers as examples, so while many parents and caregivers may think it is beneficial to always prioritize the needs of their children first, it is important not to forget your own. In stressful or anxiety-inducing situations when it is difficult to maintain a positive mindset, remind your teenager that things are always temporary and will get better. Practice healthy coping mechanisms like deep breathing, mindfulness activities, relaxation techniques and other forms of self-care. Demonstrating these attitudes and behaviours will assist your teen in doing the same.

Open-ended Questions

If you notice a shift in your child’s mood, try to avoid pressuring them to talk and use questions like, “I’ve noticed you seem down, how are you feeling?” Open-ended questions framed like this can help give your child space to open up. Keep calm to allow them to volunteer information on their own time and use validation to support their feelings and sharing. While it is natural to want to jump to solutions for your child, talking it out will allow your child to continue to open up and come to you when they need support.

Reminders of Love and Support

A simple and powerful way to help your teen if they are struggling with their mental health is to remind them of your love and support. Even when a solution might not be available or you don’t fully understand their experience, reminding them that you are available for support without judgment goes a long way in assuring them that they are not alone.

Make Time for Joy

Many teenagers can experience overwhelm between school and social pressures, additional stressors like extracurricular activities or part-time jobs, and other day-to-day responsibilities. Make sure your child has opportunities just for fun. This could look like more outdoor time for some, games, or creative opportunities for others.

Check-in and Resources

Checking in regularly about your child’s feelings will help keep communication open. Remember you are not alone; support is available for yourself and your family.

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

Today is Employee Appreciation Day. Despite the difficulties of the pandemic, our staff never wavered in their dedication to helping people in our community. That is what Lutherwood is built on; client-centered care from dedicated, compassionate staff. Thank you to each and every one of our staff for helping build communities where all children, youth, adults, and families experience mental wellness, financial stability, and a safe place to live. #EmployeeAppreciationDay
Finding joy in every day. With winter almost ending, many people may still feel the effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). While there are varying levels of SAD, these activities can help you and your child feel better, even if you aren’t experiencing seasonal depression. If you are a parent or caregiver supporting a child or youth who is struggling with mental health, please reach out to Lutherwood’s Front Door with concerns or questions. Save this post for when you need it! 💜 . . . . #SeasonalAffectiveDisorder #MentalHealthSupport #ChildrensMentalHealth #MentalHealthTips #MentalHealthServices #MentalHealthMatters #KidsMentalHealth #TeenageMentalHealth #CommunityServices #CommunityMentalHealth #KitchenerOnt #WaterlooRegion
Lutherwood’s Getting Ahead in the Workplace Youth Employment Skills Strategy (YESS) Program has seen great success since launching in 2021. Since then, 8 workshops have helped individuals ages 15-30 who face significant barriers to employment, with a 9th workshop underway. The program helps clients discover their career goals, find employment, connect with community services and provides a space at our Kitchener location to learn mental and physical wellness strategies. With the 9th workshop in progress, clients have shared how grateful they are to have a program that cares about them, and caters to their individual needs and objectives.
Staff at our Children's Mental Health centre wore pink to stand up against bullying and promote kindness and acceptance. Pink Shirt day is a reminder that every day, we can lift each other up with compassion, empathy & understanding to stop bullying together. #PinkShirtDay #StopBullying #BullyingAwareness #BullyingPrevention
Extreme temperatures put everyone at risk, but some groups are more susceptible than others, including people experiencing homelessness. Here are some resources to help plan for hot and cold temperatures in the coming days and months. Link in our bio for the entire blog. The Warming and Cooling Centres Interactive Map can be found on @regionofwaterloo website. Waterloo Region's list of emergency shelters: @oneroofyouthservices @ywcakw @cambridgesheltercorp @houseoffriendshipwr If you need help with immediate housing needs, you can also contact Lutherwood’s Housing Services, and a staff member would be happy to assist you. Call our Resource Centre at 519-749-2450 between 8:30 am - 4:30 p Monday-Friday. . . . . #housingsupport #communitysupport #housingservices #kitcheneront #waterlooont #cambridgeont #guelphont #waterlooregion #housingsupport #rentingtips #housingservices #localhelp #housing
Here are a few more bulletins that youth and staff at our Children's Mental Health centre created to celebrate Black History Month. From influential and inspirational quotes to Black Medical Trailblazers, including Anderson Ruffin Abbot, Mary Eliza Mahoney and more. #BlackHistoryMonth
Are you struggling with getting positive responses to your job search? Consider short-term training courses from these resources! They can be an excellent way to get the skills you need to match employer wish lists from their job postings and help you get an invitation to an interview. Have you used these resources before? Share this with someone who might find this helpful! Learn more on our Employment Services blog post. Link in bio. #careerbuilding #skillbuilding #resumebuilding
Getting to the heart of Black History. In celebration of Black History Month, youth and staff at our Children's Mental Health Centre created bulletins around the building. Here are a few celebrating influential Black leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr., Mae C. Jemison, and more. #BlackHistoryMonth
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"I have used Lutherwood for years to help me find full-time staff and summer students. They are so supportive; helped me navigate government funding grants and find great staff."