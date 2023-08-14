Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

9 Simple Ways to Manage Back to School Anxieties


Back to school anxieties

Back to school – a familiar time of year when kids transition from a summer off to the routines of being back in school. It's a time that can be both exciting and naturally a little nerve-wracking. Some kids are excited to see their old friends, start a new grade or have a new teacher. But for some kids, going back to school may be extremely worrisome, stressful and even overwhelming.

To help your kids settle into the new school year, here are 9 simple strategies that can help manage anxieties.

  1. Be Understanding: It's important to understand the worries that children may have, such as those related to new teachers, new grades, fitting in or moving away from friends. These worries are common and may even be familiar to you. Stay open-minded and hold on the judgment that kids may be feeling about going back to school.
  2. Listen and Talk to Your Kids: Kids may act out with anger, yell, scream, or have trouble sleeping if they’re feeling anxious, stressed or worried. Let your kids open up and share their fears and feelings with you. Be careful not to dismiss their fears with phrases like, “don’t worry, it’ll be fine,” but rather, validate them. (Refer to our emotion regulation tips here to help kids become more familiar with their emotions).
  3. Problem-Solving Plans: Set some problem-solving plans in place if listening and talking through their fears isn’t enough. Have a strategy for what to do if an anxious situation arises (ex. self-soothing techniques: listening to music for teens or having a special object for younger children). Having healthy coping mechanisms in place can give the comfort of having a plan, even if kids still feel a bit nervous.
  4. Practice Walks to School: Help ease kids’ anxiety by taking them on some practice walks to and from school. Repeated exposure to the new environment will gradually reduce their nervousness and make them feel more comfortable. If your child is particularly anxious, contacting the school in advance to arrange a tour can be helpful. (For older children, encourage them to attend school-organized orientation activities).
  5. Slowly Re-Introduce Routines: Early bedtimes, homework/reading time each day, packing lunches or bags before bed, and picking out clothes are all easy routines that you can start to re-introduce at the end of August. Starting these a little earlier will help reduce the rush of anxieties and allow time to handle any bumps in the road when the school year officially starts.
  6. Brainstorm a To-Do List and Do One Thing at a Time: Being prepared can help give a sense of control and lessen anxiety. With your kid, brainstorm the things you need to do or have to prepare for school. Be sure to do one thing at a time if your kid finds going back to school overwhelming. Start with a list of “to-dos” and either break them down into manageable tasks or lump small tasks together that you can do all at once.
  7. Be Open and Honest with Teachers: Open and honest communication with teachers can help make a smooth transition to school. Be brave and ask for what your kids need, whether that’s a daily phone call, physical paper resources, or space to work through anxieties separately.
  8. Practice Self-Care: Your mental and physical health is just as important as your child’s. Make sure to practice self-care by journaling, meditating, stepping outside for a walk, and talking to friends or even a counselor. Be intentional and set aside time for yourself each day to do the things that make you feel happy and relaxed.
  9. Reach Out for Professional Help – If you feel your child or teen’s anxiety is unmanageable, or they’re having serious mental health experiences, and you don’t know where to turn, Lutherwood's Front Door is here to support you and your family. Please reach out by calling 519-749-293 to speak with our staff.

Above all, the most important thing is to make sure kids feel safe, loved and confident that the people in their lives will be there to care for and support them through anything. Kindness and open communication will help you and your kids feel supported as another year of school begins!

We wish you all the best as you settle into a new school year this September!

Tags:back to school anxietyback to schoolback to school routinechildren and anxietyanxietyanxiety tips

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

It's back to school season again. 🍎 For some kids, it's exciting - for others, it can be a source of stress and anxiety. Here are some tips from our Children's Mental Health blog for parents and caregivers to help kids manage back to school anxieties. Share with a friend who could use these tips! Let's help our kids and parents embrace the new school year with confidence and joy. 💚 Remember, not all strategies may be the right fit. If you feel your child or teen’s anxiety is unmanageable and you need support, we encourage you to contact Lutherwood's Front Door at 519-749-2932. . . . #childmentalhealth #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #parenting #mentalhealthmatters #anxiety #backtoschoolanxiety #backtoschool #schoolanxiety #schoolanxieties #ParentingSupport #WaterlooRegion #MentalHealth #ParentingHelp #ParentingSupports #MentalHealthCommunity
"The people at Lutherwood are really supportive and want to help you find the job you want.” Asma, Youth Job Connection client. Asma was studying business administration when her family immigrated from Turkey to Canada. She was eager to find a position that would help improve her English language skills, but faced new and unique challenges while searching for work. With the help of Lutherwood's Youth Job Connection program, Asma navigated the unfamiliar job-seeking process and culture and finally found the job she was looking for. Visit our website to learn how Lutherwood helped Asma find her path in an entirely new environment. Link can be found in our bio: 2023 Community Report! 💚 . . . #canadajobs #canada #workincanada #explorecanada #hiring #jobseekers #jobs #jobsearch #kitchener #kitchenerjobs #guelph #guelphjobs #waterloo #waterloojobs #cambridge #cambridgejobs #waterlooregion #careers #careerhelp #resumetip #jobtip #resume #employment #employmentservices #lutherwood #employmenthelp
Here’s one tip that could help you stand out in your next interview: wait at least two seconds before you answer a question! It’ll help you deliver a confident message while showing the interviewer that you’re intently listening. Practice with friends or family and see what length of wait is comfortable for you. You can even wait up to five seconds! Save this post for your next interview. ✅ . . . . #interview #interviewtips #interviewskills #interviewquestions #interviewprep #interviewadvice #jobtips #waterlooregion #cambridge #guelph #kitchener
Finding and securing an affordable home continues to be a growing issue for many Canadians. With N13 notices on the rise, there’s plenty to know as a tenant when it comes to being evicted for renovations. Check out our latest blog to learn more about tenant rights and where to find legal support. Please note that Lutherwood does not give out legal advice. If you or someone you know needs support in finding housing, preventing eviction, or seeking emergency shelter, call 519-749-2450 between 8:30 am - 4:30 pm Monday-Friday. #WaterlooRegion #CommunityResources #HousingResources
We are proud to share our Community Report for 2023, highlighting stories of support, resilience, and standing alongside one another through challenging times. Thank you to all of our staff, volunteers, donors, funders, and friends for helping us build communities where everyone experiences mental wellness, opportunities for employment, a place to live, and a sense of belonging. 💚 Follow the link in our bio to read the full report.
Make the most of your professional development journey! 📚There are so many valuable (and mostly free!) resources out there that can help build your skillsets, confidence and productivity when starting your new job! Plus, our #Lutherwood staff are here to provide extra support and guidance as you navigate the job search if online learning doesn't work for you. Save this post to learn more about these resources on our new employment services blog post.
Vacant units can provide a home to those in need of safe, affordable housing. Lutherwood’s PATHS2HOME program is connecting people experiencing homelessness with housing units through partnering with landlords in Waterloo Region. Please call our Paths2HOME team at call 519-749-8305 ext. 7284 (PATH) or email paths@lutherwood.ca for more details. #WaterlooRegion #HousingSupport #AffordableHousing
When children feel overwhelmed, and emotions are running high, there are ways to help! Emotion regulation is one of the 4 DBT skills that provide us with coping tools to better understand ourselves. Explore more on what you can do as parents or caregivers to help children understand simple emotion regulation skills in our new blog post. Link is in our bio! #emotionregulation #DBT #parentingtips #DBTSkills
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"I volunteered at Lutherwood to help a friend and I fell in love with the organization and its mission. It feels like a big family and that is reflected in our work. I was able to refer friends to our services and they got the help they needed. I see every day how much we make a difference in people's lives and it is a privilege to be part of it."