The holiday season can be a time of mixed emotions for many teenagers and parents or caregivers. While there are joyful moments and opportunities for connection, there can also be added stressors and challenges that impact mental health. In this blog post, we will explore how the holidays can impact teenagers’ mental health and provide tips on how to ease their anxiety to support wellbeing.

How Does the Holiday Season Impact Mental Health?

For teenagers, the disruptions in routines (like school, sports, or after-school groups), the anticipation of family gatherings, and even social media can trigger anxiety. Many pressures can come with the expectations of a perfect holiday experience from financial worries to having to celebrate every holiday event. These expectations can lead to common feelings of stress, burnout, and even self-doubt and inadequacy. During challenging times, we all deserve kindness. Being mindful of these triggers can help you lead with compassion to support teenagers through their holiday anxieties.

Tips to Ease Holiday Anxiety:

Manage Expectations: Avoid putting excessive pressure on your teen and yourself to create the "perfect" holiday experience. Remind yourself and your teen to be kind to yourself and focus on creating meaningful moments rather than striving for perfection. Practice Self-Care: Help your teenager engage in activities that promote relaxation and well-being, such as engaging in creative outlets, journaling, or hobbies that help them relax and unwind. Find winter Self-Care activities here. Encourage Healthy Boundaries: Help your teenager establish healthy boundaries during the holidays. This may include setting limits on social engagements or commitments or saying no to certain activities to prevent burnout. Create Safe Spaces of Support: Create a safe and open space for teens to express their feelings and concerns and validate their experiences throughout the year. Teenagers may also want to talk to trusted friends or family members. Don’t forget that resources are available in the Waterloo Region, such as Lutherwood’s Front Door for additional help. Foster Meaningful Connections: Encourage your teenager to engage in activities that foster meaningful connections with others. This could involve participating in community events, or reaching out to friends and loved ones to plan activities that promote healthy social connections. Find holiday events happening in Waterloo Region this year here.

Prioritizing mental health during the holidays is important for both teenagers and parents/caregivers. By recognizing the potential impacts of the season on your teenagers’ mental health, managing expectations, and encouraging healthy connections, parents and caregivers can create a supportive environment that nurtures teenagers' mental health during the holidays and beyond.

For more resources on how to ease holiday anxiety, visit:



- Anxiety Canada Social Anxiety Strategies for the Holiday Season

- CMHA: Five Ways to Protect Your Mental Health This Holiday

- Mental Health Commission of Canada: Add Wellness To Your Holiday To-Do List

- School Mental Health Ontario: Self-Care over the Winter Break