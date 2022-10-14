Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

Staying One Step Ahead of SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder)

By Lindsay Hussey
SAD Blog Thumbnail

If you or your child are part of the roughly 5% of the population that experiences Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), you may be well aware of its telltale signs and symptoms. You probably already see them creeping back into your lives this month.

As familiar as you may be with the affect it has this time of year, it can be hard to know what to do other than brace for the change. By better understanding the early symptoms, how they can manifest, and what you can do to improve your mood, you and your family will be able to take positive steps to stay in better spirits this winter.

It is important to recognize that shifts in mood, sleep schedule, productivity and focus aren’t your fault or from a lack of motivation, but a symptom of fluctuating melatonin and serotonin levels in your brain from reduced daylight. The more sunlight you get, the more serotonin your brain creates, which helps you to feel happy and energetic. The less sunlight you’re exposed to, the more melatonin your brain makes, which can make you feel sleepy, lethargic and sad.

Some simple ways to combat this are to spend as much time outside in the daylight as possible, and to find other ways to create serotonin in your body, like listening to music that makes you happy, eating healthy foods, learning something new or writing a gratitude journal.

Check out these past Lutherwood Blogs for more information on Finding Joy in the Every Day During SAD, Coping With and Managing SAD and Creating Playlists to Boost your Mood.

Connecting with others and trying new things can also help, so you can check out this list of Local Holiday Events coming up this season.

It is also important to remember that there are varying levels of Seasonal Affective Disorder, and these strategies can help you and your child feel better throughout the winter, even if you don’t suffer from seasonal depression.

If you are a parent or caregiver supporting a child or youth who is struggling with mental health, and require additional assistance please reach out to Lutherwood’s Front Door with concerns or questions.

Tags:SADSeasonal Affective DisorderDepressionHolidaysWinterSunlight

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

It's always fun to dress up in the spirit of Halloween! 🎃 Swipe through for some of the fun costumes that staff from our Children's Mental Health Centre wore on Monday for their Halloween celebrations throughout the day this year!
Save this post so you don't miss out on these employment webinars! Employment Services has a few upcoming webinars for anyone who may be interested in attending. 1️⃣Modern Approach to Interviews - Tuesday, November 8th at 1 pm: Join this virtual session to learn what to expect with interviews, the types of discussions that may occur, and common questions you may experience. 2️⃣Francophone Workshop and Networking - Tuesday, November 8th at 7pm. The workshop will be an opportunity to understand how the local government works here, learn how to get involved, and learn about available French-language services. 3️⃣ Upgrade Your Job Search Techniques - Tuesday, November 15th at 1pm. In partnership with the Idea Exchange @ideaxchng we’re facilitating an online session to teach you the most effective ways to look for work. To register for any of these events, tap the link in our bio labelled "Employment Events & Webinars."
Thank you to everyone on and off the ice for supporting a great cause. We even managed to catch some of the action this morning of the teams participating! @hhthwr #hhth #htthkw #kwawesome #thisgamematters
Whether or not your child or youth has an ADHD diagnosis, there are many strategies that can help with symptoms of ADHD. Here are four strategies that can help children with ADHD manage emotions. Remember, most children and youth with ADHD face daily struggles. We can help them reach their full potential by understanding their situation, not judging them by their behaviours, and helping them recognize, build, and express their strengths. 💜 #ADHDAwarenessMonth #ADHDAwareness
Dairy Queen on Boardwalk is donating $3 from every cake sold from October 24 - October 30th and $1 from every blizzard sold on October 28th in support of Hockey Helps the Homeless - Waterloo Region! @hhthwr Thank you for supporting local shelters in the community! @oneroofyouthservices @ywcakw @cambridgesheltercorp @houseoffriendshipwr
To those celebrating today, we wish everyone a safe, healthy and happy Diwali. May the festival of lights be full of hope, bright days and new beginnings for you and your families! #Diwali
Financial difficulties can happen to anyone. If you are faced with an N4 Notice and don't know what to do, here are some things you should know as a tenant. You can read more on our blog post with the link in our bio. Remember, we are here to help and can be reached through our Resource Centre at 519-749-2450 between 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. #kitcheneront #waterlooont #cambridgeont #guelphont #waterlooregion #housingsupport #rentingtips #housingservices #localhelp #housing
If you're new to Canada and looking for work, don't miss this event! Join us on Wednesday October 26th at 9:30 AM EST for the last in our series of webinars for Newcomer Career Month dedicated to internationally trained professionals who have chosen Canada as their new home. As a participant, you will have the opportunity to learn about working in your field in Canada and ask questions to the panelists. ☑️ Join us as Adam Debuck HR Manager at Crown Lift Trucks and Rana Shami, Social worker KidsAbility discuss Human Resources and Social Services Register link in bio! #newcomercareermonth #newcomercareers #newcomercareer #canadianjobmarket #careers
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"I focus on children and youth because they don't have the experience to cope with life's challenges that the rest of us do. They are our future, and I think it is important that we support them to keep their hopes and dreams alive."