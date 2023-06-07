Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

Staying Safe when Air Quality is Poor


Air Quality2023 Blog Website Card

Over the past few weeks, we have experienced fluctuating temperatures along with thick, smoky air. While extreme weather conditions put everyone at risk, some groups are made more vulnerable than others, including people experiencing homelessness. Let’s look at some ways we can all stay healthy over the warmer months ahead.

What are Extreme Weather Warnings?

  • A Heat Warning is issued in Waterloo Region when two consecutive days are forecasted with temperatures over 31C in the day and 20C at night, or two consecutive days where the humidex (a combination of heat and humidity to reflect how hot we feel when outside) is forecasted to be over 40C.
  • A Special Air Quality Statement is issued in the region if a high-risk air quality health index is forecasted for Waterloo Region for one to two hours. A Smog and Air Health Advisory is issued if a high-risk air quality health index is forecasted for Waterloo Region for more than three hours.


What are some ways to stay protected?

  • Prepare for Extreme Weather
    1. There are many ways that you can prepare yourself and stay safe during hot weather in the region. If you have access to a phone or computer, you can:
    2. Sign up for email alerts from Environment Canada
    3. Download the mobile WeatherCAN App
    4. View current Environment Canada public weather alerts
    5. Watch public weather broadcasts/news stations
  • Limit Exposure Outdoors
    • You can view this Interactive Map of over 40 Warming and Cooling Centres in Waterloo Region that provide temporary relief from the weather and range from public libraries to community centres, arenas and museums. For less temporary support, you can also visit this page to learn more about the Region of Waterloo’s list of Emergency Shelters.
  • Wear an N95 Mask
    • In times of poor air quality, including from wildfire smoke, wearing an N95 mask can provide some protection from pollutants in the air.

More Information

For more assistance and information on these topics, the Region of Waterloo has compiled this list of additional resources:

If you need help with immediate housing needs, contact Lutherwood’s Housing Services and a staff member will be happy to assist you.

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

It was a beautiful day for our annual Lutherwood Softball Tournament last week! Teams took part in a fun-filled day of baseball to raise funds for youth across Lutherwood programs to participate in community recreational opportunities that might otherwise be inaccessible to them. Thank you to everyone that came out this year!
Feeling a bit frozen during job interviews? You are not alone. Here are some tips on how to make the most out of your prep time and stand out in an interview if you prefer lower-stimulation environments: 💡 Focus on stories demonstrating your skills, relationships, navigating challenges, and anything you believe is essential to the role. 💡 Write down some initial thoughts with a pen and paper before the interview. When you are confident, walk through your steps to share your thoughts. 💡 Visualize what the interview will look like and how it will feel to share your responses. You don’t have to know the answers, but it can be helpful to ground yourself by visualizing the future you want. ✅Save this post for later to read the full Employment Blog post! Link can be found in our bio. . . . #jobseekers #jobsearch #jobs #job #jobsearching #jobseeker #career #jobhunt #employment #jobopportunity #nowhiring #jobinterview #careers #recruiting #jobvacancy #resume #hiringnow #jobshiring #jobopening #work #interview #vacancy #jobhunting #hr #business #recruiter #jobfair #staffing #kitchener #waterloo
June is National Indigenous History Month, and today is National Indigenous Peoples Day - a time to celebrate the history, heritage, resilience and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis across Canada. To learn more and show support, follow along with these local organizations! - The Healing of The Seven Generations @healing7gens - White Owl Native Ancestry Association @wonaa1975 - Anishnabeg Outreach @anishnabegoutreach #NIPD2023 #NIPD #NIHM2023
Thanks to generous donations from the community, more supportive space and services for youth to build a better life will be available as our Life Launch program expands. Life Launch is primarily funded through donations and helps youth who have accessed Safe Haven’s Crisis Services and are looking for long term housing. Resources and supports are provided for youth to understand and manage their health needs, attend school, and explore employment opportunities. Once housed, staff continue to provide youth with wrap-around community supports to maintain their housing. Learn more with the link in our bio to read our Housing Services Blog post on Life Launch expanding. #WaterlooRegion #HousingServices #YouthHomelessnessPrevention
Stress can be a real challenge, especially in the workplace. It's important to take inventory of what stress management tools and supports we have to learn how to manage our stresses better and reduce their negative impact. For more strategies, visit our Employment Services Blog post. Link can be found in our bio. . . . #employment #jobsearch #jobsearchtips #waterlooregion #guelph #careers #careerhelp #resumetip #jobtip #resume #employment #employmentservices #lutherwood #employmenthelp #careertips
Thank you to Creekside Church with their support through The Big Serve campaign! With the help of their volunteers, our staff finished their spring cleanup at our Children's Mental Health Centre making the campus beautiful for the kids to enjoy. 💚
Lutherwood is working with the Region of Waterloo to support a plan to end chronic homelessness. The plan is being created "in community, by the community, and for the community." Learn more and find out how you can participate on our Housing Services blog post. Link is in our bio. #HousingServices #WaterlooRegion @regionofwaterloo
Thank you to the staff, volunteers and residents at Luther Village on the Park who walked for kids' mental health last week! Your efforts are truly appreciated in helping to provide programming and services at our Children's Mental Health Centre. 💛💚 #KidsMentalHealth #StepsForKids2023
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"Lutherwood is a dynamic place of growth and learning - it is impossible to leave with only a job. If you're worried about your career... I cannot think of a better place to get yourself back on your feet."