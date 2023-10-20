Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

Professions in Demand: 5 Skilled Trades for a Rewarding Career


Are you considering a career change or just starting out in the job market? The skilled trades offer an excellent path to a fulfilling career. These professions often provide job security, a shorter educational journey, and competitive salaries. In this blog post, we'll explore five skilled trades worth considering for a rewarding career.

1. Electrician
Electricians are in high demand as the world becomes increasingly reliant on electricity. They install, maintain, and repair electrical systems in various settings, from residential homes to commercial buildings. Becoming an electrician typically requires completing an apprenticeship program and obtaining a license.

2. Welder
Welders are skilled craftsmen who join metals together to create structures and products. They work in a variety of industries, including construction, manufacturing, and aerospace. Welding offers a diverse range of specialties, and with the right certifications and experience, welders can find opportunities all over the world.

3. HVAC Technician
Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians play a crucial role in maintaining indoor comfort and air quality. As buildings become more complex, the demand for skilled HVAC technicians continues to rise. Technicians install, repair, and maintain HVAC systems. Training programs and certifications are available, and the job market for HVAC technicians is expected to grow steadily in the coming years.

4. Plumber
Plumbers are responsible for installing and maintaining water and sewage systems in residential and commercial buildings. They play an essential role in ensuring access to clean water and proper waste disposal. The plumbing profession offers excellent job security, and plumbers can start their own businesses or work for plumbing companies.

5. Carpenter
Carpenters work with wood and other materials to build, repair, and install structures. They are essential in construction and remodeling projects, ranging from residential homes to commercial buildings. Carpentry is a versatile trade, with many specialized areas like finish carpentry, framing, or cabinetry. With experience and skills, carpenters can take on leadership roles and even start their own businesses.

Why Choose a Skilled Trade?

Skilled trades offer several advantages that make them an appealing career choice:

  • High Demand: Skilled trades are often in demand, and there is a consistent need for these professionals.
  • Quick Entry: You can typically enter a skilled trade after completing a relatively short educational program or apprenticeship.
  • Job Security: Many skilled trades are resistant to outsourcing or automation, providing job security.
  • Competitive Salaries: Skilled trades offer competitive pay, and experienced professionals can earn a comfortable income.
  • Hands-On Work: If you enjoy working with your hands and seeing tangible results from your efforts, skilled trades are a great fit.

If you're considering a career in the skilled trades, our knowledgeable staff can provide you with information about available apprenticeship opportunities and programs, assisting you in taking those important first steps towards a rewarding and fulfilling career. In collaboration with the CLAC Foundation, we also offer funding for pre-apprenticeship training tuition and essential safety training to eligible clients. Reach out to us today to explore the opportunities awaiting you in the skilled trades and jumpstart your hands-on career.

