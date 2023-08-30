Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

Helping the Community that Helped Her


2

In her summer job at Lutherwood, Manuela derives joy from offering support to her community, mirroring the assistance her family received from Lutherwood when they needed it most. At just eight-years-old, Manuela and her family fled Ecuador for a chance at a better life in Canada, where they were warmly received by several community services, including Lutherwood, and set on a path to success.

Upon their arrival in Kitchener, Manuela's family connected with Lutherwood’s Housing Services for assistance in finding housing. Manuela, who quickly adapted to English, vividly remembers accompanying her mother to Lutherwood appointments and recalls helping as a translator. With guidance from their housing advisor, it wasn't long before they secured a permanent place to call home.

Later, when Manuela's mother ventured into starting her own business, Lutherwood proved invaluable once again. Recognizing her unfamiliarity with the Canadian labour landscape and business regulations, she participated in an entrepreneurship information session facilitated by Lutherwood, which greatly benefited her.

15 years later, Manuela’s journey with Lutherwood has come full circle. In Lutherwood’s Employment Resource Centre, she is ready to help anyone who comes through the doors. “My favourite thing about the job is that every day is different and brings a new challenge,” she reflects. “Every client that I encounter is a chance to learn and I will do whatever needs to be done to make them feel understood and supported.”

While Manuela’s summer contract with Lutherwood will end when she goes back to school, she knows her passion is in community services. She is currently in her fourth year of Conestoga College’s Bachelor of Community Criminal Justice program, and while law school is a potential future path, she remains open to exploring her career options further.

Looking back on the path that has led her to where she is today, Manuela expresses gratitude for Lutherwood’s role in her journey. "Lutherwood provided crucial support during a difficult time for our family, and now, through my summer role, I've gained invaluable skills. I'm grateful for the chance to assist others and give back to my community in a positive way.”

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

New to the Waterloo Region? Welcome! Join our Employment Services at Newcomer Info Night hosted by @kwmulticultural tonight for #WelcomingWeek2023 from 6-8 pm at the Kitchener Library Main branch. Find out how to get involved in the rest of #WelcomingWeek2023 with the links in our stories! We are looking forward to a night of learning and connections! . . . #WaterlooJobs #NewcomerJobs #WaterlooNewcomers #JobSearch #WelcomeToWaterloo #CareerStart #EmploymentOpportunities #NewInKitchener #JobHunt #NewcomerProfessionals #NewcomerTalent #KitchenerOnt #JobSeekers #WaterlooConnections #WaterlooExperience #GetHired #WaterlooOpportunities #JobSeekingTips #FirstJobInCanada #WaterlooHome #JobInterviewPrep #NewcomerCareers #SettlingInCanada
We’re celebrating the spirit of generosity! 🎉🍋 The Lutherwood Child and Family Foundation team hosted a Lemonade Day event to celebrate the kind-hearted residents of Luther Village on the Park and their continued support of Lutherwood's children's mental health programs. 💚💛 . . . #Support #Generosity #LutherwoodFoundation #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness
We’re proud to shine a light on the work of the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council (WRSPC) and their upcoming World Suicide Prevention Day Event (#WSPD) taking place tomorrow! The WRSPC raises awareness and engagement of suicide prevention in the community through education, training and community initiatives to reduce suicide and its impact - gaining local and provincial attention for their work. Join our community in honouring #WSPD2023 at WRSPC’s event on Sunday, September 10th, at the Victoria Park Pavilion. Their free community event includes an information fair, community BBQ, family-friendly crafts and more. Follow along with our friends at @wrspc and learn more at www.wrspc.ca/wspd-2023 Find the full article in our Children's Mental Health Blog - link is in our bio. #WaterlooRegion #CreateHopeThroughAction #HopeHelpHealing
📚 Back to School Anxieties: Embrace Understanding and Empathy 💕 With the first week of school underway, remember that kids might be dealing with a whirlwind of worries — some of which may feel all too familiar from our own school days. 💡 One key thing to do during this time is to truly listen and engage in heartfelt conversations with your kids. You might notice them acting out, getting angry or having difficulty sleeping. These could be signs of anxiety, stress or worry. 🌱Create a safe space for them to open up about their fears and emotions. Be careful not to dismiss their fears with phrases like "don't worry, everything will be fine." Instead, acknowledge their feelings and provide validation. 🤝 Need some guidance validating emotions? Check out our Emotion Coaching tips (link is in our stories!) Kindness and open communication will help you and your kids feel supported throughout the year. Share this post with other parents and caregivers who could use these valuable insights for helping their kids navigate back-to-school anxieties. . . . #BackToSchoolAnxieties #KidsMentalHealth #ParentingTips #BackToSchoolWorries #ChildWellbeing #EmotionCoaching #SchoolYearStress #SupportingKids #BackToSchoolSupport #AnxietyInKids #MentalHealthMatters #MindfulParenting #HealthyKids #CopingStrategies #BackToSchoolSuccess #Kitchener #Waterloo #WaterlooRegion
Join us as we #CreateHopeThroughAction on World Suicide Prevention Day! We’re excited to join the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council at their #WSPD2023 event on Sunday, September 10th, 2023. Check out www.wrspc.ca/wspd-2023 to learn more! #HopeHelpHealing
New to Waterloo Region or Guelph Wellington County? Welcome! Join our Employment Services for #WelcomingWeek2023 this September 8 to 17! 🗓️ Mark Your Calendar: September 12th, 10-11am – Lutherwood’s “Support for Employment” virtual event. Discover tailored services to boost your career journey! 📚 Learn and Connect: Join us on September 13th, 6-8pm at Kitchener Public Library Newcomer Info Night hosted by Kitchener Waterloo Multicultural Centre. Explore tech and employment opportunities, and network with fellow newcomers. 🎉 Multicultural Festival: Catch us at Wellington County’s Multicultural Festival on September 23rd 11AM-4PM. Our team will be there, eager to address any and all of your employment queries. Share and invite your friends and family! Check out our blog post for more events and registration details. #StrongerTogetherGw
We strive to deliver community services that strengthen lives, and we’re inspired by Doreen and Kim's firsthand experience with Lutherwood’s PATHS2Home program. The PATHS2Home program helps individuals experiencing chronic homelessness find and maintain a home, which can include helping find available units and connecting with landlords. For Doreen, a superintendent for a small landlord, she described her tenants as being "just wonderful." Learn more about Lutherwood's PATHS2Home program and how it helped Doreen and Kim in our 2023 Community Report. Link is in our bio! #WaterlooRegion #HousingServices #AffordableHousing
It's back to school season again. 🍎 For some kids, it's exciting - for others, it can be a source of stress and anxiety. Here are some tips from our Children's Mental Health blog for parents and caregivers to help kids manage back to school anxieties. Share with a friend who could use these tips! Let's help our kids and parents embrace the new school year with confidence and joy. 💚 Remember, not all strategies may be the right fit. If you feel your child or teen’s anxiety is unmanageable and you need support, we encourage you to contact Lutherwood's Front Door at 519-749-2932. . . . #childmentalhealth #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #parenting #mentalhealthmatters #anxiety #backtoschoolanxiety #backtoschool #schoolanxiety #schoolanxieties #ParentingSupport #WaterlooRegion #MentalHealth #ParentingHelp #ParentingSupports #MentalHealthCommunity
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"Lutherwood has vacancy listings and a phone, fax, and photocopier. The staff gave me tips on finding a cheap apartment. It made it a lot easier to find a place."