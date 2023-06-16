Skip to main content
Lutherwood Caring People. Strengthing Lives.

Helping Kids with Climate Anxiety


Copy of 2023 Blog Website Card

As the effects of climate change continue to enter our lives, through stories and images in the media, or as we experience poor air quality, fears about the future may be on the rise. Climate scientists predict “more frequent and severe extreme weather events, widespread biodiversity loss, and threats to food and water security. These looming threats have led to what experts are calling eco-anxiety or climate anxiety.”

The rise in climate anxiety appears to be especially high among young people, who may believe they will experience greater impacts than older generations. For parents and caregivers looking to help their child navigate these fears, here are some strategies that may help.

Validate

Because climate change is so threatening and overwhelming, when a young person expresses worry, it’s important to validate their fears. Once their concerns have been validated, you can work towards processing the anxious feelings.

Showing that you care, and being honest about any anxiety you experience around climate change can help young people know that it is both normal and manageable. “Be explicit with kids about your thinking and coping strategies. “For example, if you’re going to the grocery store together, you might talk about bringing reusable bags,” says Berman. “But if you forget them, you can say aloud: ‘It’s okay, I’ll remember next time.’"

Take Action

There are tangible steps that can be taken to addressing climate change, and because problem-solving is empowering, finding ways to contribute with your child can alleviate some fears and foster hope. Younger children may be interested in recycling, composting, reducing plastic use, planting pollinator gardens, and taking walks or bike rides instead of driving. Older children may be more enthusiastic about generating awareness or raising funds for environmental organizations or causes.

Seek Support

If you are a parent or caregiver in Waterloo Region and would like support for a child experiencing anxiety or other mental health challenges, you can contact Lutherwood’s Front Door as a first step. Visit our Front Door website or call us at 519-749-2932.

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

Together we did it! 🎉 We're happy to share that we met our goal of raising $100,000 for Steps for Kids to support kids' mental health - and we couldn't have done it without YOU! 🤗 Thank you to everyone who walked, donated, volunteered, or sponsored us this year. We had an amazing time returning to an in-person walk and can't wait to do it all again with you next year. #StepsForKids2023
Thank you, Waterloo Potters' Workshop, for supporting Safe Haven Youth Services! Your generosity makes a difference for kids in our region who need somewhere safe to stay. Thank you! 🧡 @waterloopotters
A simple and powerful way to help your teen if they are struggling with their mental health is to remind them of your love and support. Even when a solution might not be available or you don’t fully understand their experience, reminding them that you are available for support without judgment goes a long way in assuring them that they are not alone. Support is available for yourself and your family. 💜 Contact Front Door: Access to Child & Youth Mental Health Services as a first step: 519-749-2932 or contact Here 24/7 (www.here247.ca) 1-844-437-3247 for 24/7 support. #Mindfulness #MentalHealthSupport #WaterlooRegion
With fluctuating temperatures, and smokey air over the past few weeks in Waterloo Region, here are some tips and resources to help us stay safe when the air quality is poor. Links to the resources listed can be found in our Housing Blog Post: Stay Safe When Air Quality is Poor. Tap the link in our bio to read more. #WaterlooRegion #CommunityResources #HousingResources
Need help navigating today's market rent housing? Sign up for our next Housing Search Support Session on Thursday, June 29, at 2:00 PM. This online learning experience with one of our Housing Advisors can help you become more familiar with the tools and successful strategies for obtaining market rent housing in the Region. Register using the link in our bio under "Housing Search Support Sessions." #housing #housingservices #waterlooregion
Navigating our emotions isn't always easy, especially for youth. Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT) is used in Lutherwood's programs to help youth and caregivers better understand and manage their emotions and is grouped into four main categories: 💙 Mindfulness ❤️ Emotion Regulation 💚 Distress Tolerance 💛 Interpersonal Effectiveness These four skills can help with anxiety and other mental health challenges. Save this post to remember these skills for later! #MindfulMondays #Mindfulness #EmotionRegulation #DBTTherapy
It was a beautiful day for our annual Lutherwood Softball Tournament last week! Teams took part in a fun-filled day of baseball to raise funds for youth across Lutherwood programs to participate in community recreational opportunities that might otherwise be inaccessible to them. Thank you to everyone that came out this year!
Feeling a bit frozen during job interviews? You are not alone. Here are some tips on how to make the most out of your prep time and stand out in an interview if you prefer lower-stimulation environments: 💡 Focus on stories demonstrating your skills, relationships, navigating challenges, and anything you believe is essential to the role. 💡 Write down some initial thoughts with a pen and paper before the interview. When you are confident, walk through your steps to share your thoughts. 💡 Visualize what the interview will look like and how it will feel to share your responses. You don’t have to know the answers, but it can be helpful to ground yourself by visualizing the future you want. ✅Save this post for later to read the full Employment Blog post! Link can be found in our bio. . . . #jobseekers #jobsearch #jobs #job #jobsearching #jobseeker #career #jobhunt #employment #jobopportunity #nowhiring #jobinterview #careers #recruiting #jobvacancy #resume #hiringnow #jobshiring #jobopening #work #interview #vacancy #jobhunting #hr #business #recruiter #jobfair #staffing #kitchener #waterloo
Follow Lutherwood on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
As a Better Jobs Ontario student, I found the help that I received at Lutherwood to be invaluable. My employment counsellor helped me navigate through the application process in a friendly, supportive, kind and helpful manner. I just graduated from a diploma program and have been offered a job in my industry thanks to Lutherwood's help. Thank you!