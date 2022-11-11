The Benefits of Inclusive Hiring Practices

Hiring and training are without a doubt some of the most expensive parts of growing a business. From taking time out of your daily tasks to monitor applications, to screening tens, sometimes hundreds of applicants for a single position, to taking the time to actually conduct the interview… You as a business owner or manager are investing a lot into your next employee.



What if I told you that there were a few practices that you could employ, that would help you to increase the likelihood of finding long-term, solid candidates for these roles? Practices that are grounded in cold-hard facts, practices that have been successfully employed by businesses and organizations all across Canada, and practices that are truly geared towards the long-term success of your business?



I’m talking about inclusive workspaces, and inclusive hiring practices.



Having inclusive hiring practices means that you are accessing a large network of job seekers that are eager, motivated, loyal, and ultimately job seekers that take pride in their work. According to “The Diversity & Inclusion Revolution” by Juliette Bourke and Bernadette Dillon, businesses that have inclusive cultures are:

Twice as likely to meet or exceed financial targets

Three times as likely to be high performing

Six times more likely to be innovative and agile

Eight times more likely to achieve better business outcomes

When it comes to your business, it pays dividends to invest in your workforce. Reach out to a Lutherwood Employment Consultant or Employment Specialist to learn more about how you can embrace the benefits of being an inclusive workplace.