August Resources and Activities for Parents and Kids


It’s that time of year again when we all start to ask ourselves: how is August already?

If you have kids, you may be thinking, what can we do with our kids for the rest of the summer? It can be hard to support a routine when school is out in the summer.

This list of activities and resources will hopefully help you with ideas of what to do with your kids for the rest of the month so you can start planning the rest of your summer.

Group of kids in park together with a beach ball


Activities:

  • CBC Parents has a list of activities You can do it with your kids in the summer. Some of the activities include creating an obstacle course at home, setting up a lemonade stand, visiting local parks, enjoying a picnic, or setting up a tent to camp in your own backyard.
  • City Of Waterloo Day Of Play August 6th is a day of play along the waterloo Park Promenade. The city sets up games and adventures for a day of fun for everyone to enjoy.
  • KidsPark Sunday August 21: This popular children’s festival is hosted in Victoria Park, Kitchener. Kids of all ages can enjoy music, hands-on activities, exhibits, art stations, and more.

Resources:

  • Explore Waterloo has compiled a list of summer camps offered around the region from Cambridge to Wilmot. Check out the full list of camps across the region here: City And Township Summer Camps
  • Stuff To Do With Your Kids in Kitchener Waterloo is a resource run by those2girls, Diane and Lisa, that offers things to do with your kids in the Waterloo Region. It’s a resource chock-full of events and ongoing activities worth checking out this month and beyond. You can also find this group on Facebook to engage in on-line discussions.
  • Active Parents: this resource has put together a list of 10 things you can do in the summer with your kids in Guelph. It’s a great resource if you live in Guelph or looking to take a day trip to the city.
  • Refer to our blog post on what to do to keep cool in the summer to help be prepared for spending time outside in the heat.

These resources and activities are a good place to start if you’re looking to plan the rest of your summer with your kids. Planning the summertime can be hard, but hopefully, these activities and resources can make it a little easier and allow you and your family to enjoy the rest of the summer together.

"I wish I could let other parents who are struggling know that there is light at the end of the tunnel. I recommend Connect Parenting Group."