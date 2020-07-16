"Lutherwood Supported me in my Darkest Days"

When Kribin moved to Canada two years ago, he didn’t know getting a job would be so hard. And when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, things went from bad to worse.

“I knew there were programs to help immigrants find employment, but I didn’t want to take up someone’s spot who might need it more,” Kribin explained. “I speak English and I am a trained professional, so I decided to try to find a job on my own. But I went months without many interviews or leads. It was very discouraging.”

Born and raised in South Africa, Kribin worked throughout the Middle East as a health care project manager before settling down in Guelph with his wife and son. As their savings began to dry up, he decided to go to the immigrant centre, where he was directed to Lutherwood’s Employment Services.

There, he was quickly introduced to Employment staff, who helped him hone his resume and cover letter, signed him up for a newcomer career conference, and connected him with a mentor.

“They were my support system,” Kribin said gratefully. “I had some very dark days. We had a prosperous life in Qatar and I was starting to wonder if coming to Canada was the right decision for us. We had some very constructive conversations and they helped me stay positive, and it paid off.”

Kribin connected with a manager at CIBC at the Newcomer Career Conference last October, who praised Kribin’s professionalism and friendliness, and said if he would ever consider a career in banking, he would have a place at CIBC.

“So I started taking the necessary courses, and my mentor through Lutherwood helped me to tailor my resume and cover letter to stand out in the banking world, since it was entirely new to me,” Kribin said.

After months of COVID-19 uncertainty in the local job market, a position finally opened up at CIBC, and Kribin was offered the job at the end of August.

“I feel like this experience has truly validated our decision to come to Canada,” Kribin concluded. “Throughout the difficult times that I faced I have been touched by the generosity, kindness and support from the staff at Lutherwood and my new Canadian neighbours and friends.”