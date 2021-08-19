What to Bring to a Rental Viewing
You found an apartment that you want to view, what now? Consider the information below before your next viewing:
- Proof of all sources of income, include CCTB (Canada Child Tax Benefit)
- Identification—Photo ID is preferred by most landlords
- Landlord Reference
Create a “Rental Application Information Package” with 5-10 copies of each of the 3 items listed above to hand out to landlords with your completed rental application. Bring a package to each viewing.
In addition, you can also bring:
- A pen to complete applications
- A co-signer if needed
- A callback number where you can be reached
- An Intent to Rent/Rental Promissory Note for the landlord to complete should they decide to rent to you during the viewing
- A positive reason for which you are looking to secure new housing i.e.: my last place was overcrowded, I was staying with family or friends and it was time to get my own place, etc.
- A positive attitude
- A person to accompany you who can act as a positive reference
- Contact info of your Housing Support, OW, and/or ODSP worker
- A plan for paying first and last month’s rent
- Postdated cheques
Avoid bringing:
- Too much personal information about yourself, such as details of your credit history, stories of negative housing experiences, or current life struggles
- Young children, if it can be avoided
- Cigarettes, smoking/vaping paraphernalia, or clothing that smells of tobacco/marijuana
- Evidence of pets such as pet hair or pet odours
- People who may not make a good impression or who may have jeopardized your housing in the past
If you have any questions, please give us a call at 519-749-2450.