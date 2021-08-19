What to Bring to a Rental Viewing

You found an apartment that you want to view, what now? Consider the information below before your next viewing:

Proof of all sources of income, include CCTB (Canada Child Tax Benefit) Identification—Photo ID is preferred by most landlords Landlord Reference

Create a “Rental Application Information Package” with 5-10 copies of each of the 3 items listed above to hand out to landlords with your completed rental application. Bring a package to each viewing.

In addition, you can also bring:

A pen to complete applications

A co-signer if needed

A callback number where you can be reached

An Intent to Rent/Rental Promissory Note for the landlord to complete should they decide to rent to you during the viewing

A positive reason for which you are looking to secure new housing i.e.: my last place was overcrowded, I was staying with family or friends and it was time to get my own place, etc.

A positive attitude

A person to accompany you who can act as a positive reference

Contact info of your Housing Support, OW, and/or ODSP worker

A plan for paying first and last month’s rent

Postdated cheques

Avoid bringing:

Too much personal information about yourself, such as details of your credit history, stories of negative housing experiences, or current life struggles

Young children, if it can be avoided

Cigarettes, smoking/vaping paraphernalia, or clothing that smells of tobacco/marijuana

Evidence of pets such as pet hair or pet odours

People who may not make a good impression or who may have jeopardized your housing in the past

If you have any questions, please give us a call at 519-749-2450.