Waterloo Region – April 13, 2023: Demand for mental health services surged during the pandemic, while donations fell below pre-pandemic levels. Lutherwood’s annual Steps for Kids walk is introducing a hybrid format with an in person kick-off walk on Sunday, May 7, and a virtual option throughout the week until Saturday, May 13.

Steps for Kids returns to its in person roots with a kick-off walk on Sunday, May 7, at Lutherwood’s Children's Mental Health Centre in the north end of Waterloo. The family-friendly walk has 3- and 5-kilometre options, the latter of which loops through the beautiful St. Jacobs countryside. Participants park at St. Jacobs Farmer's Market off Farmer’s Market Road and are shuttled to the start of the walk.

During the pandemic, Steps for Kids shifted to a virtual format, where participants registered and donated online and then walked in their own communities. The hybrid format continues to offer participants the opportunity to walk at any time, any day, and any where until Saturday, May 13.

“Steps for Kids offers the best of both worlds with virtual and in person options,” noted Chris Sellers, Director of Development at Lutherwood Child & Family Foundation. “And it is a win-win. Participants get a chance to socialize and be active outside which supports their physical and mental health, while funds are raised to help children struggling with their mental health.”

Presented by RBC, Steps for Kids maintains mental health treatment options not covered by government funding. Donations support a nurse and music therapist position at Lutherwood’s Children's Mental Health Centre, respite options for youth at Lutherwood’s Safe Haven Youth Services, and recreational activities for children and youth enrolled in live-in treatment programs.

Steps for Kids is held during Children's Mental Health Week (May 7-13, 2023).

For more information, to register, or to donate, visit www.lutherwoodstepsforkids.ca.

Media Contact:

Chris Sellers

Director of Development,

Lutherwood Child & Family Foundation

519-707-1958 ext. 1237



Lutherwood is a progressive, health and social service not-for-profit that provides mental health, employment, and housing services in Waterloo Region and Wellington County. In over 50 years, it has grown to support more than 17,000 people annually, including those with diverse and intersectional identities.