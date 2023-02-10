Skip to main content
Intro to Career Exploration


Are you looking for a change in your career? Or are you a recent graduate from high school, university, or college? No matter your situation, whether you are looking for a change in your career or are just beginning your working life, career exploration can be a challenging area to navigate.

Here are a few factors to take into consideration when thinking about your own career exploration.

Your interests & Values

Exploring your personal interests and values can have a huge role to play in career exploration. You want to enjoy what you do for a living, right? Well, taking some time to consider what kinds of jobs you would enjoy, your likes and dislikes and your values can be super important in deciding on a long-term career. For example, if you know you enjoy working with others and value helping people, then a career in the social services field may be a good fit for you. Alternatively, if you are a creative person who values your autonomy, then maybe a career as a writer or graphic designer may be a good fit.

Industry and Hiring Trends

If you have chosen a particular field that is of interest to you, take a look at the industry and hiring trends in this field. Being realistic with your job goals and determining whether the industry you want to go in has good, entry level jobs available, or if it is stagnant and struggling is a good place to start. Do some research about hiring trends in your field and if there are jobs available in your area.

Skills and Qualifications

Pay some attention to entry level job postings in your field. Are they looking for candidates with years of work experience and a Master's degree? Are there soft skills such as communication skills and multitasking that you would succeed in? Considering the educational requirements and soft skills are all necessary in deciding what direction you want to take with your career.


There are many things to consider when starting out your job search. Contact us today and an Employment Advisor can help you with your next steps.

