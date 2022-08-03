Welcome to Lutherwood's New Website!

Skip to main content
Lutherwood has worked closely with Studio Locale, a local marketing and development agency, to create a clean and bright updated website full of new features.

Most notably, our updated website provides an overall improved navigation experience of Lutherwood’s Mental Health, Employment and Housing Services that are offered to our diverse community in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Some of our key new features include:

Better Search Capabilities:

This layout makes it easy to discover Lutherwood’s Mental Health, Employment and Housing programs, events, announcements, tips and strategies on our blogs and social media pages.

Success Stories:

There are examples of clients who had success with Lutherwood in the past. Explore more of our client success stories.

A Virtual Resource Centre for Job Seekers:

Become a registered client and enjoy the access of our database of job search resources here.

New Job Board:

Our new job board makes it easy to filter and search for jobs. Visit our new Job Board.

Employer Job Submission:

Employers can now submit job opportunities directly to our website with our Employer Submission form.

Updated Security:

There are updated security features across the website to keep your information safe.

With these new features and an overall improved navigation experience, Lutherwood’s support and programs can be discovered with more clarity to help strengthen people’s lives and meet the needs of our diverse community.

We would like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to Lutherwood volunteer Bill Brubacher, recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship award. The Paul Harris Fellowship award is given to those demonstrating outstanding commitment to both the Rotary Club and the broader community. This year Bill is also marking 5 years of volunteering with Lutherwood. We are thrilled to see Bill recognized for his volunteer work with us and echo our gratitude for his continued dedication. Congratulations and thank you Bill!
If you are new to #Canada and are looking for a job, use your mother tongue to your advantage! Check out our latest Employment Blog for more on this strategy that could help you get a job working in an office environment without Canadian experience. Link is in our bio! . . . #jobadvice #careeradvice #careerhelp #career #lutherwood #employmentservices #employmenthelp #employment
A gift made by you, every month will have a lasting and lifelong effect on a child in crisis. Monthly giving is completely customizable and offers you the opportunity not only to plan your gifts, but to also feel good every month knowing you are making a difference. To learn more please visit our @Canadahelps page at the link in our bio. ⬆️ . . . #lutherwood #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters #childrensmentalhealth #kitchener #waterloo #guelph #cambridge #waterlooregion #communityservices
533 families have avoided homelessness in the past year thanks to Lutherwood's Families In Transition (FIT) Team - an accomplishment that has been recognized nationwide. Despite the rising housing crisis and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FIT Team have kept family homelessness numbers in Waterloo Region at an all-time low for two consecutive years, after officially housing the last family who had been in shelter for over 6 months in 2020. The small but mighty team of just four staff are dedicated to keeping at-risk families out of the shelter system by problem solving with the family, finding solutions to keep them housed, and doing their part to keep families from homelessness. We are incredibly proud of the significant impact our FIT team has had on family homelessness in Waterloo Region. Thank you for all your hard work FIT Team! #lutherwood #communityservice #kitchener #waterloo
Today is #InternationalSelfCareDay so we’re sharing 6 self-care activities that you can try today! Is there a special self-care activity that you like to do? Let us know in the comment section. Happy #InternationalSelfCareDay 💚 . . . . #selfcare #selfcaretips #selfcaretip #healthandwellness #wellnessactivity #selfcareactivity #selfcareactivities #wellnesstip #wellnesstips #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters #kitchener #waterloo #cambridge #guelph #waterlooregion #mentalhealthtip #compassion #love #childrensmentalhealth #parenting #selfcompassion #selflove
There's a lot to consider when you're being interviewed, but one thing is all-important: Don't rush to answer. Wait at least two seconds before you respond. A pause can make you appear more thoughtful and confident. Find out how this interview tactic can help you deliver the message that you want the interviewer to hear in our most recent Employment Blog #linkinbio . . . #jobadvice #workadvice #interviewadvice #jobsearch #employmentservices #lutherwoodemployment #kitchener #waterloo #guelph #cambridge #lutherwood #employment #jobhunting #jobs
Climate change anxiety in young clients has increased over the years. Here are four ways to address climate change anxiety in children. Save this post for later to help address climate anxiety with your kids. Full blog can be found in our Mental Health Blog link in bio. . . . . #anxiety #climateanxiety #anxiety #kidsanxiety #parentingtips #parentingtip #parenttip #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters #anxietyrelief #anxietyawareness #anxietysupport #anxietyhelp #anxietytips #parentinghelp #lutherwood #healthtips #kitchener #waterloo #guelph
A big thank you to Alanah of @morning.star.designs for your vision, work and talent on this mural for Child And Parent Place. Thank you as well to Luke Swinson Art @lukeswinsonart for helping out. We are so thrilled to see this come together for everyone to enjoy! #kitchener #waterloo #indigenousart #indigenousmural #kitchenerontario #waterlooregion #lutherwood
Latest from our Blog

"I started to harm myself and even attempted to take my life. I hit rock bottom. My Lutherwood counsellor was different – she listened. Once I realized that she truly cared, I began to trust and open up to her.”