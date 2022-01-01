Preparation Tips Before Starting A New Job

Preparation Tips Before Starting A New Jobby Amy Pelley
You did the research, found a posting, submitted an application, aced the interview, and now you have finally accepted an offer of employment and are looking forward to your first day. Way to go! Starting a new job is exciting, but it can also feel overwhelming or scary. The first week at a new job is often jam-packed with new learning experiences, new people, and new environments.
Make sure that you are prepared to make a great impression in your first week by considering these 5 preparation tips before your first day!
- What will your commute and routine look like? Take some time to plan your commute and your routine before heading into work. Do a test run of your drive or bus ride into work and make sure you are considering things like weather conditions and traffic. When in doubt – leave a bit early! Make sure there is adequate time to fit in things like packing your lunch, personal hygiene, and anything else you need for your day to start off right.
- Look the part! Be sure that you are aware of the dress code requirements for your new position before your first day. If you haven’t been told a dress code, it’s usually a good idea to default to a business casual look. Some positions will have you wearing a uniform and so you won’t need to worry about this. This is also where your Employment Advisor can work with you to make sure you have the resources to obtain any new clothing you might need to start a new job.
- Make time for yourself. Starting a new job can be draining at first, both mentally and physically. Be sure to make time for yourself after work, particularly in the first few weeks of a new job. Intentionally plan time to do things that you enjoy and that rejuvenate!
- Be aware of your role and expectations. Before your first day, take some time to be sure you are aware of the expectations of your role. Review the job description and your offer letter and ask your supervisor any questions you have, so you can walk in feeling comfortable and confident.
- Reflect at the end of each day. Consider things that went well in your day and things that you felt excited about. If there are things making you uncomfortable or anxious check in with yourself and develop a plan for addressing them. It is totally normal to have questions or concerns as you start a new job!