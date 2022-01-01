How do I get started on LinkedIn?

LinkedIn is a social media platform geared towards professional networking and connection. LinkedIn can be a valuable tool in your job search, regardless of the type of work you are seeking. Many job seekers feel they don’t need to use LinkedIn, but a well-crafted profile can make a huge difference in getting noticed by employers and getting connected to job leads. Here are some tips for getting your profile seen by the right people!

Put your best face forward – LinkedIn is not designed as a social sharing site, so carefully consider your photo. It should be professional, transparent, and as recent as possible. The image should only include you and, ideally, be a headshot. Don’t just take your profile picture from Facebook. Don’t neglect the headline and summary sections – these portions of your profile are a chance to tell your story and give an employer a real sense of who you are as a person and your skills. These sections are essential and should be written carefully and revised as needed. List relevant skills – LinkedIn has a great feature where users can highlight specific skills; this is an excellent way for employers to seek out and get connected with candidates who have the hard and soft skills they are seeking. It is also valuable to ensure that the skills you post are relevant and accurate! Do not include something if you are not confident about your abilities – it’s better to have a highly curated list of concrete skills. Network, network, network! – LinkedIn is, at its core, a social media platform made for networking. The most valuable thing you can do is engage with the service and other users. Networking through LinkedIn will help you better access the “hidden job market” – the fact is, most opportunities are not publicly posted, so building up your network of contacts can be a vital tool in helping you source out job leads. Build connections with friends, family, classmates, old coworkers, etc., to help branch out your network.