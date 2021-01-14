Top 5 COVID-19 Job Search Tips

This pandemic has likely changed a lot of things in our world, including the processes behind how employers will likely be engaging and continuing to engage in hiring practices. Let’s do a quick review of some great strategies to help you reach the finish line to success:

Set a schedule: Even though employers may be working creative or longer hours than normal, it’s still important for you to disconnect from job searching so you can continue to feel motivated and positive about your upcoming successes. Give yourself some time off before bed and resist the urge to jump on applying as soon as you wake up. Be patient: Remember that employers may be balancing the fact that not everyone is in the office, or that some staff may not be able to work their typical work schedules. This may mean that some employers will be slower to coordinate the next steps for hiring. Update your profiles: It’s good to maintain activity in your social media accounts to keep your profiles in the top search results, but also to ensure the consistency of information from what you’ve featured there and what they may see on your resume. It’s also good to look at your contacts to see who may be able to offer some ideas to help you in job searching. Vary your efforts: Beyond just looking at a variety of online portals for postings and being creative in the words that you use to find these, it’s also important to spend time reaching out to people you know. This may help you get a recommendation or lead that you wouldn’t have otherwise found yourself! And when you find these, make sure that your cover letter is tailored to the needs of that employer, so you’ll have all the keywords to pass the Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) scanners. Practice makes perfect!: You may need to try a few networking attempts or rehearse your interview responses several times before you feel comfortable and smooth in the delivery of your message. It’s also a good idea to practice using different video conferencing platforms so that you’re comfortable to join these meetings, as many employers will meet you digitally before you see them in person!

Job searching can be tough and may require a lot of adaptability. However, we’re here to help you through the rollercoasters and constant changes to make sure that you have a plan that will keep you working during the changes that may continue to happen.