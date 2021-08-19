Lutherwood Employment Launches Refer a Friend Program

We are encouraging current and past clients of Lutherwood’s Employment Services to refer a friend, family member, or even a neighbour to access our free services for job seekers. And to show our appreciation, we will enter you, along with the person you referred, into a draw for a chance to win. The referred client must attend their first appointment and register for our services in order to receive a ballot to enter both of you into the draw.



How to Enter:

Refer someone you know who is looking for work or training. Be sure that they mention your name as the individual who referred them.

Once they show up for their first appointment and register with us, they will receive a link to the ballot.

They must complete the ballot within 10 days of the date of their first appointment, in order to be entered into the bi-weekly draw. Both of your names will be entered into the bi-weekly draw if the ballot is received within the 10 day period.

If the 10 day deadline is missed, your ballots will still be entered into the final draw.

The more referrals you make, the more ballots you have in the draws, and the better your chances of winning in both the bi-weekly draw and in the final draw.

You have two chances to win – In a bi-weekly draw and in the final draw.

Timelines:

The “Refer A Friend” Campaign will begin on October 25th, 2021, and end on January 14th , 2022.

Bi-weekly draws will occur the following Monday of each 2 week time period. The final draw will occur on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Draw Dates:

There will be six bi-weekly draws for a chance to win a $50 Gift Card (Walmart or Petro Canada) and your ballot will be entered in the two-week period that the referred individual’s registration date falls within. Names will be entered numerically based on the date the ballot is submitted. We will use a computerized random Draw Generator to select the number of the winning participant. Dates for the Bi-Weekly Draw will take place on the following Monday of a 2 week period, as follows:

Draw #1 - Monday, November 8, 2021 (For New Clients Registered between Oct. 25/21 - Nov. 5/21)

Draw #2 - Monday, November 22, 2021 (For New Clients Registered between Nov. 8/21- Nov. 20/21)

Draw #3 - Monday, December 6, 2021 (For New Clients Registered between Nov. 22/21 - Dec. 3/21)

Draw #4 - Monday, December 20/21 (For New Clients Registered between Dec. 6/21 - Dec. 17/21)

Draw #5 - Tuesday, January 4, 2022* (For New Clients Registered between Dec. 20/21 - Dec. 31/21)

Draw #6 - Monday, January 17, 2022 (For New Clients Registered between Jan. 3/22 - Jan. 14/22)

The Final Draw will be for a chance to win a $200 Visa Gift Card and will take place on Monday, January 24th, 2022.