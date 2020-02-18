Strengthening Lives for 50 Years

The year 2020 is a particularly special year as it is the start of Lutherwood’s semi-centennial anniversary. And it is a great time to reflect on our incredible past and look ahead to an even brighter future.

Fifty years of service is an incredible milestone only made possible by the efforts of hundreds of people in our community; from staff to board members, from clients to students and from volunteers to donors. Each person brought their caring hearts to the table and put their trust in us to walk alongside us in making our community stronger.

Founded in June of 1970, Lutherwood has grown, thrived and achieved great success. In our first year we opened to support 14 teenage boys who were struggling with their mental health. Last year, we provided children’s mental health, employment, housing and seniors’ services to more than 19,600 people in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.