Lutherwood Steps for Kids - Thank You!

This year, Steps for Kids was like no other!

While COVID-19 cancelled many events this spring, it didn’t stop Steps for Kids. Thanks to you, our first (and hopefully ONLY!) Virtual Steps for Kids was a huge success!

You and hundreds of others stepped up and around your blocks, onto your treadmills, or in your backyards to raise awareness for children’s mental health in our community. It was great to see so many wonderful photos and videos of how you participated through your #StepsforKidsChallenge submissions. Thank you for taking the time to share them with us!

You also helped us raise $92,900 (and still counting!), easily surpassing our COVID-19-altered fundraising goal of $75,000!

These funds will go directly towards our youth mental health programs like Safe Haven Youth Services, and providing an on-site nurse and music therapy program to our youth at our Children’s Mental Health Centre.

Thank you, for showing youth that they aren’t alone, and that you care.

Thank you for proving that our community values youth and their mental health, even in these difficult times.

We hope to see you all in person for Steps for Kids 2021!