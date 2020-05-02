Keeping Families Safe Campaign

During the Covid-19 pandemic, 1 in 3 Canadians is very concerned about family stress due to isolation and 1 in 10 women are very concerned about family violence.

The research on this topic is unfortunately all too clear: family violence escalates during a pandemic. And, just as individual, collective actions were critical to flatten the Covid-19 curve, simple, collective action is needed to help flatten the family violence curve.



So, several local agencies (including Lutherwood) and municipalities have launched the #KeepFamiliesSafe campaign through Waterloo Region Crime Prevention Council. This campaign is to raise awareness of rising family violence, teach the signs that someone may be in trouble and share simple ways you can help in your home, at work and in your community.



Learn the Signs – View this short video to learn the Violence at Home hand signal, which is especially important as remote work, video calls and sometimes tense home situations continue. Reach out to those you know who may be feeling isolated. Check in with them and see if there are any ways you can help.

Share Our Content – Please peruse preventingcrime.ca/KeepFamiliesSafe and share what you’ve learned on social media! Share information with your work teams and your family and friends. Sign up for a porch-chat this summer on preventing family violence or request a training that will be announced soon.



If Needed, Don’t be Afraid to Act – According to Waterloo Region Crime Prevention Council, if you suspect that someone needs help. Speak to the person you’re concerned about and offer support.

If you see or need immediate help, contact:

Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region at (519)742-5894 in Kitchener-Waterloo and 519-653-2422 in Cambridge

Local police at 9-1-1 in an emergency

Family and Children’s Services (FCS) at 519-576-0540 for immediate assistance

#KeepFamiliesSafe will run over the course of the summer and into the fall and includes social media, virtual events and outreach to groups. You can find out more at www.preventingcrime.ca/KeepFamiliesSafe