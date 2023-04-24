DBT Skills for a Changing World

We have all experienced uncertainty in our lives, as well as disconnection from others. For some of us, possibly more over the past few years than at any other time before. Living in a world that feels unpredictable can fuel mental health challenges such as anxiety, especially in youth who may be experiencing emotions that feel out of their control.

In Lutherwood’s mental health programs, youth and caregivers learn and explore Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT) skills that help individuals navigate their internal and external worlds.





What is DBT?

Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT) refers to a set of skills that can help us to better understand ourselves, our emotions, and hold many things at once. This can include holding ideas that seem conflicting or having mixed emotions. For example, “I am doing the best I can AND I want to do better.”

DBT skills can be grouped into four categories that focus on:





Mindfulness: being present and aware of our circumstances without judgement.

Emotion Regulation: learning to be comfortable and accepting of our emotions so that when we are emotionally heightened, we can still choose how we react to our situation, instead of having our emotions choose for us.

Distress tolerance: exploring and learning what tools we have when things seem out of control and unbearable, and how to access these tools so we don’t make choices that are impulsive or impact us negatively.

Interpersonal Effectiveness: learning to assert ourselves, have boundaries, and build trust through communicating with others in healthy, respectful ways.







If you are under 18 and looking for support, we encourage you to contact Lutherwood’s Front Door as a first step. Visit our Front Door website or call us at 519-749-2932 to schedule an appointment today.