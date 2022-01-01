What's Your Bottom Line?

Knowing how much you want in financial compensation for work is essential. We understand that you have bills to pay and want to find a job that gives you what you need to cover your expenses. Some employers will include the information in their job postings, but if not, we’re here to help you prepare for how to answer the question in an interview.

Whether you’re switching companies after a layoff, joining the workforce for the first time, or looking to change careers, it’s essential to do some research to compare what salary you can attain. Here are some websites to help:

https://www.payscale.com/

https://www.glassdoor.ca/Salaries/index.htm

https://www.jobbank.gc.ca/trend-analysis/search-wages

https://www.hays.ca/resources/reports/2021-salary-guide



Use the numbers from these reports to help you compose a range to respond to this question. You’ll want to offer something in a $2-3/hour range or a $5000+/- annual range to provide a clear idea of what you feel values your experiences, skills, and education against the employer’s description, requirements, and qualifications.



Providing this range helps an employer know that your expectations align with their budget and helps confirm the confidence in your abilities.

However, there is room for negotiation with salaries.

If a company can’t first meet you where you’d like to be, look at the entire compensation package to see how quickly they offer benefits or if there is an RRSP matching program. You can also request information on how often performance reviews or pay increases are provided, helping you determine if there is a long-term fit for you to settle into this company.

Remember, we’re here to assist you with any other interview questions that you anticipate.