What Our Registered Nurse Does For Our Youth

It was another successful Steps for Kids fundraiser, raising over 100K to support children’s mental health programs in Waterloo Region. A portion of the proceeds from Steps for Kids funds our nursing position. As we recognized National Nursing Week in Canada (May 9th-12th) we sat down with our very own Nurse Carley to talk about what our Registered Nurse does every single day at our Children’s Mental Health Centre.

After working in emergency departments, Nurse Carley wanted to try something different. “Nursing has such a variety of avenues you can explore. I wanted a change from bedside nursing and to challenge myself.” Having worked as a Registered Nurse at our Children’s Mental Health Centre for the past year, Carley says she is enjoying the change.



Every day Carley prepares herself for the daily tasks ahead to support the youth’s needs. Among these daily tasks are:



1. Delivering medications: Carley delivers medications to children and youth between 6 and 18 years old in our live-in and day treatment programs.

2. Attending Doctor’s Appointments: She attends doctor’s appointments and supports the youth as needed by advocating for them when they have any questions.

3. Providing Safe Spaces: Carley provides a safe space for our youth throughout the day. She addresses anything from injuries at the gym to feelings of anxiety and stress.



From her experience, Carley shares “there is a definitely a need for mental health services around the region as the pandemic has isolated people from one another and increased the struggles that individuals are facing alone.”



Staying motivated while providing such demanding work could seem like a lot for one person. Yet for Carley, it is her “purpose in life to help others.” Her dedication to her work goes beyond working at Lutherwood as she continues to commit to casual work at a local hospital in her free time.



Thank you very much to Nurse Carley for your hard work and dedication. It is thanks to people like her, and those that contributed to our mental health cause that the youth in our community are supported.