In around 90% of all job interviews, this question will be the first one you are asked.



It should be an easy question to answer, as you are a subject matter expert on yourself.

However, for most people, this is a question that they stumble on because it is so open-ended that they did not prepare for it or may not know what to say.



It is important to prepare for and practice how you can best answer this question, and there are a few simple steps you can take to make sure you impress your interviewer and create a positive first impression.

Study the job description to understand what they are looking for. Write down three key points that the ad emphasizes (Team player, 3 years’ experience required, excellent communicator, etc….)

Write down your top skills and make sure they align with the job requirements. If they do not, then it might be the wrong job for you, or you might need to acquire some new additional skills before you can get this job.

You can use a simple method called the “T” method to line up the 3 key skills required with your strengths. For example:

Key Job Requirements My Skills - Excellent Customer Service

- 3 Years’ experience in landscaping

- Positive Team Player - Responsible for reviewing work with customers

- Worked with ABC Landscaping for 4 summers

- Played many team sports including HS Volleyball team

4. Once you have developed the above, you can divide your answer to the “tell me about yourself” question into three parts: