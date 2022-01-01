Struggling for the Wordle?

When you’re applying for work, you may not be fortunate to have six chances to get your wording right, like you do in the recently popular Wordle game. And the words that you’re trying to use on your resume and cover letter may be more than five letters long. Still, regardless of the nitty-gritty details, it’s essential to spend some time trying to be strategic in applying for work to have the best odds that you’ll get the right words and see the appropriate return on your investment to use.

Do your research

Many companies use applicant tracking systems to count how many times words from their job posting appear in your application. Therefore, it is important to know what words, personality traits, or phrases the company uses on its website and social media to describe itself so you can match your application to those prospective words. As an example, a company may select the keyword “self-motivated” for their suitability scans, so it’s best to use that word instead of a similar word such as “ambitious” to describe yourself. Also, while you’re checking out the company’s social media, select to follow or like them. Doing this will help you obtain updates about future job openings that you may want to try for down the road. Avoid copying and pasting

Remember that if what you’re using came from one of the top page Google search results, there is a possibility that the employer has already seen that exact phrase or content. Try to spend some time looking at their job posting to adapt the language in a style that matches your own. In turn, it will also help bring some consistency to your presentation when it comes time for an interview. Add a cover letter

It’s essential to include a cover letter to increase keywords from their job postings and the skills or experience you offer to appear within your resume, thus helping to boost your suitability score when an applicant tracking system reads your application. Go back to the job posting and the research on the company to help you pick out which keywords or (hard and soft) skills the employer is looking for to include in your application.

Taking time to complete these actions will help you colour the blocks in your calendar to connect you with your next possible employer.



If you’re not sure where to start, we’re here to help! Give us a call or send us a message through our website for further support!